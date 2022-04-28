Fleas vs. Ticks: What’s The Difference?

Fleas and ticks are both tiny pests that cause irritation and issues for your pet, so it can be easy to get them confused.

But knowing how to tell them apart is crucial to treating your pup if he’s dealing with these parasites. So what exactly is the difference between fleas and ticks?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and consultant for Five Barks, to find out more about the differences between fleas and ticks and how to prevent them from invading your home and pet.

How are fleas and ticks similar?

There are definitely differences between fleas and ticks, but there are a bunch of similarities, too.

Fleas and ticks are both external parasites that make themselves right at home on your cat or dog (and other mammals, too). They both can also carry and spread diseases — fleas can lead to tapeworms and ticks can cause lyme disease.

Fleas and ticks are also both visible to the naked eye, so it’s possible to spot one on your pet. However, you might not always know you’re looking at a flea or a tick, since they can often be confused for other things (and each other).

What do fleas look like?

Fleas are tiny, oval-shaped insects with six legs and two antennae.

While you can see them with your own eyes, they can still be tough to spot. If you do get a glimpse of a flea on your pet, you’ll notice they’re usually dark brown, although they can be yellow or red, too.

“They are not always seen, but we can almost always see evidence of their existence as they leave dark brown grit (flea poo) behind them,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo.

Signs your pet has fleas

If your pet has fleas, you might notice signs like:

Licking

Scratching

Chewing

Skin irritation

Flea grit in his coat

If you notice these things, you’re going to want to get your pet’s infestation cleared up pretty quickly. If you don’t, the symptoms could get more intense.

“Over time, they can develop patchy fur loss, red skin and secondary skin infections,” Dr. Simon said.

How to get rid of fleas

If your pet has fleas, there are a few things you’re going to need to do to get rid of them.

First, get a flea spray and use it around your home. This will help eliminate any eggs before they hatch.

Try this PETARMOR Home and Carpet Spray for Fleas and Ticks from Amazon for $19.99

Dr. Simon also recommends sprays that contain “insect growth regulator,” which can be super effective.

Like this Zoecon Precor 2000 Plus Premise Spray from Amazon for $24.97

But that’s not enough.

You’re also going to want to wash everything in hot water, like bedding, blankets, pillows and cushions. On top of that, you’ll need to vacuum to make sure you’re getting rid of absolutely every egg.

When treating your pet for fleas, make sure you’re paying attention to the products you’re using, since some (like Capstar or flea shampoos) are only effective against adult fleas. So if those are in your arsenal, you’re also going to want to grab a flea preventative.

What do ticks look like?

Ticks have eight legs and are teardrop-shaped. Their size and color will vary depending on what species of tick you’re looking at.

But even if you’re looking at a tick on your pet, it can be easy to mistake it for something else.

“They have a smooth appearance and, if we look closely, we can see their dark, spindly legs,” Dr. Simon said. “Some owners will confuse ticks for growths.”

Signs your pet has a tick

If your pet has a tick, don’t always expect intense bouts of itching and scratching to tip you off.

“Pets are not generally bothered by ticks as they release a numbing agent when they attach, meaning the animal does not find them irritating and may not scratch or chew,” Dr. Simon said.

Instead, it’s more likely you’ll notice your pet has a tick if you actually spot the tick yourself. Or in most cases, you’ll find out your pet has a tick because you felt a bump while petting him.

“We will know our pet has a tick as they will be visible to the naked eye,” Dr. Simon said. “They start off small and grow over the few days they reside on the pet (usually about five days).”

How to remove ticks

To effectively remove a tick from your cat or dog, you should use tweezers or a tick removal tool.

Try this TickCheck Premium Tick Remover Kit from Amazon for $12.95

But don’t just dive in — there’s a technique to tick removal.

When using tweezers, “twist the tick until it detaches its mouthpart,” Dr. Simon said. “It is best not to squish the tick.”

If you try to pull the tick straight out, it’s more likely the head will end up getting stuck in your pet’s skin. So when you’re going to remove a tick, spread your pet’s fur so you can see, grab the tick with either tweezers or a removal tool and pull it out with a twisting motion.

Flea and tick prevention

Fleas and ticks can be a lot to deal with, which is why prevention can save you and your pet a huge headache.

There are two main types of flea and tick prevention: oral (pill that can be swallowed or chewed) and topical (product that’s applied directly to the skin).

For oral preventatives:

Try Bravecto chews for dogs from Chewy for $56.99

Or Credelio chewable tablets for cats from Chewy for $97.84

For topical preventatives:

Try Frontline spot treatment for dogs from Chewy for $71.99

Or Revolution Plus topical solution for cats from Chewy for $58.99

No matter which type of treatment you get, make sure you’re giving your pet his doses as recommended so he’s protected around the clock.

Flea collars are another popular means of prevention, but they’re a bit controversial. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has noted the popular Seresto flea collar has been linked to over 1,600 pet deaths. However, the EPA hasn’t released an official warning against flea collars, so you should chat with your vet before picking up a flea collar and definitely proceed with caution.

And now that you know the differences between fleas and ticks, you’ll know what to do if your BFF is dealing with one of these pesky pests.

