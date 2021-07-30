4 Best Flea Pills For Dogs

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Fleas are easily one of the more annoying things that can infect your dog.

To stop them in their little tracks, there are a few types of preventative treatments out there, including systemic products and topical solutions.

So what’s the difference?

Oral flea products are usually in the form of chewable tablets, and topical products are applied to your dog's skin.

Both oral and topical flea medications can kill existing fleas on your pet and prevent future infestations, and they both last from one to three months.

“I recommend systemic [aka oral] products for clients with young children,” Dr. Sangiorgio, a veterinarian at CompleteCare Veterinary Center in New York City, told The Dodo. “This [is] so that any kids who might crawl around or touch your dog don't come in contact with medication on the dog’s fur or skin.”

So if you have young kids, or just don’t want your dog to accidentally get flea medication all over the couch, flea pills might be a better option for you.

These are some flea pills you can find online. They’re easy to order (even the two that require a prescription) and are perfect for preventing pesky fleas or treating a flea infestation that may have already occurred.