4 Best Flea Pills For Dogs
Fleas are easily one of the more annoying things that can infect your dog.
To stop them in their little tracks, there are a few types of preventative treatments out there, including systemic products and topical solutions.
So what’s the difference?
Oral flea products are usually in the form of chewable tablets, and topical products are applied to your dog's skin.Both oral and topical flea medications can kill existing fleas on your pet and prevent future infestations, and they both last from one to three months.
“I recommend systemic [aka oral] products for clients with young children,” Dr. Sangiorgio, a veterinarian at CompleteCare Veterinary Center in New York City, told The Dodo. “This [is] so that any kids who might crawl around or touch your dog don't come in contact with medication on the dog’s fur or skin.”
So if you have young kids, or just don’t want your dog to accidentally get flea medication all over the couch, flea pills might be a better option for you.
These are some flea pills you can find online. They’re easy to order (even the two that require a prescription) and are perfect for preventing pesky fleas or treating a flea infestation that may have already occurred.
These pills provide up to 12 weeks of protection from both fleas and ticks, but they do require a prescription to buy online. “I use Bravecto, an oral, for my dog. It lasts for three months, and because my 13-month-old daughter is all over her pet, Liza!” Dr. Sangiorgio said.
If your dog was already infested with fleas, this fast-acting treatment works to kill 90 percent of fleas within four hours of taking it. This flea pill won’t prevent flea infestations, though, so she’ll also need to take a preventative to stay protected.
Looking for even faster results without a prescription? These chews start knocking out fleas within just one hour, with 96 percent effectiveness within four hours.
These pills require a prescription from your vet, but they’re super easy to get your dog to take. They have a yummy flavor that’ll make your dog actually look forward to her flea medication.