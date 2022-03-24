If you have a very fluffy pup, it’ll probably be harder for you to spot these tiny bites, while flea bites on a dog with less fur (and lighter-colored fur) are a bit easier to spot.

While very small, flea bites often look like small, red bumps on your dog.

What do flea bites on dogs look like?

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Justin Padgett, a medical director and veterinarian at St. Clair Animal Care in Alabama, to find out what flea bites look like on dogs and how to treat them.

While everybody knows what fleas are — and the chaos they cause — spotting them or their bites might be the difficult part.

It can happen to even the most careful of dog parents: fleas.

Signs of flea bites on dogs

Since spotting actual flea bites might be a little tricky for you to do, it’s important to know the other more obvious signs that your dog’s dealing with fleas.

Some of the biggest giveaways that your pet has fleas include:

Lots of itchiness

You’ll probably notice your pup itching and scratching herself more than before, especially around the base of her tail. She may also be biting herself (another way your dog scratches an itch) or continuously licking one area.

“The base of the tail and back are favorite places to find fleas,” Dr. Padgett told The Dodo.

Flea dirt

One of the most common ways to tell that your dog has fleas is by spotting flea dirt.

“Flea dirt, or flea droppings, that appears as a flaky black dust on a dog's skin is a dead giveaway for the presence of fleas,” Dr. Padgett said. “If you find black dirt on your dog and are concerned it may be flea dirt, you can place it on a napkin and rinse it in rubbing alcohol. If the black dirt bleeds reddish brown in color, it is flea dirt.”

Skin issues

Because fleas make your pup super itchy, you’ll often find irritation in the areas that they hang out in, especially if your pup hasn’t been treated quickly.

“If you see that your dog is missing hair, contains red skin and has scabs/crusts on or near the base of its tail, it is probably suffering from a flea infestation,” Dr. Padgett said.

How to treat flea bites on dogs

If your dog has a flea infestation, you should work fast to get rid of the fleas on your pup and put all of your pets on preventative medication in addition to treating your entire home. When you follow these steps, there’s a good chance the fleas won’t come back.

If your dog’s dealing with a severe infestation, there are some over-the-counter medications and shampoos that you can use to help get rid of your dog’s fleas fast (but keep in mind they won’t prevent them from coming back, so your pup needs be put on a preventative medication, too).

Otherwise, many prescription flea and tick medications can help eliminate fleas in about a day and also work as a preventative medication that you’ll need to administer monthly (more on that later).

Some of the best over-the-counter flea medications to get rid of fleas include:

Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Flea and Tick Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

This gentle yet super effective shampoo is made with a natural insecticide that starts killing both fleas and ticks on contact.

“This product is awesome. I have been battling fleas for [two] months with one of my dogs. She did not respond to a monthly topical or a pricey collar. Decided to try a shampoo and was not disappointed. As soon as we applied the shampoo, the fleas were dying and trying to jump off.” — Amazon customer review

Buy the Veterinary Formula Flea and Tick Shampoo from Amazon for $9

Capstar Fast-Acting Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

This treatment works to kill 90 percent of fleas within four hours of taking it.

“I cannot express enough how grateful we are for this product. Our dog has had fleas for a month now and we’ve tried flea collars, spraying the dog, spraying all cloth, baths, natural remedies, and flea preventative heartworm. Nothing has gotten rid of the fleas as quickly as this pill!!” — Amazon customer review

Buy Capstar from Amazon for $37

Other important things to do if your dog has fleas

When treating your dog for fleas, you should also treat your environment to make sure the fleas leave and never come back.

Treat all the pets in your home

Even if you only spotted fleas on one of your pets, it’s important that you treat the entire pet clan for fleas. This will help ensure there aren’t any secret flea eggs hanging around and waiting to hatch.

Treat your home (and yard!)

You’ll want to make sure every surface in your home has been treated for fleas. This is because fleas love hiding in small spaces around the house (like in corners, carpets and soft fabrics).

Make sure you vacuum the whole house and wash any soft surfaces (like bedding, blankets, couch cushions, your pet’s beds, etc.) in very hot water.

You’ll also want to get yourself a flea home spray to kill fleas, flea eggs and even ticks on contact. Use this both inside your home and any places in your yard that your dog might frequent.

Try Vet’s Best Flea And Tick Home Spray from Amazon for $10

How to prevent flea bites on dogs

The best way to fight fleas on dogs is to stop them before they can even make a home on your pup. To do this, a monthly prescription from your veterinarian will be the best, and safest, way to fight off fleas.

You can choose between a chewable tablet or a topical product.

Try an oral product like Bravecto Soft Chews for Dogs from Chewy for $64

Or a topical product like Revolution from Chewy for $76

While fleas are definitely annoying, they aren’t the absolute end of the world. As long as you treat them fast (and prevent them afterwards), you’ll get back to all that cuddling in no time.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.