Fish Tank Stand Options To Display Your Vibrant Aquarium
These fish tank stands make us want MORE fish! 🐠
Whether you have a saltwater aquarium or a freshwater one, getting the right stand to hold your masterpiece is an important part of your display.
While you want your fish tank stand to fit right in with your overall decor, you also need it to be functional.
The best fish tank stand is one that can support the weight of the aquarium that’s on it while also being a place to store items your tank needs.
- Best overall: Flipper 10/20 Gallon Aquarium Stand
- Best budget: Aquatic Fundamentals Metal Aquarium Stand
- Best splurge: Ollie & Hutch Farmington Aquarium Stand
- Best for multiple tanks: Aqueon Forge Metal Aquarium Stand
- Best open shelving: Imagitarium Newport Wooden Tank Stand
What to look for in a fish tank stand
When shopping for the perfect stand for your fish tank, there are a few things you’ll want to consider in your hunt:
Will it hold your fish tank?
While this should be obvious, always look for a stand that supports the weight and dimensions of the fish tank you have. Whether that’s a 5-gallon tank or a 55-gallon tank, a curved tank or a rectangular one.
Does it have storage?
Some fish tanks have tons of storage space, like deep cabinets that can hold items such as fish food, nets and thermometers right in one place.
Other stands have open bottoms, which means there’s no shelving to store items (but maybe you have a shelf close by, so this feature isn’t important to you).
What material is it made out of?
The most common fish tank stand materials are wood and metal because these can support heavy weight.
Depending on where you’re keeping your aquarium in your home, and your personal taste, you may opt for rustic wood or a sleek metal.
The best fish tank stands
These are some of the best fish tank stands we found that hit all the marks.
Material: Wood
Weight capacity: 10 or 20 gallons
Storage? Yes
The coolest thing about this stand is that it holds two different sized fish tanks depending on which size you have. It also has a big cabinet for storing essentials, as well as upper and lower shelves for decor and an open back to easily plug in your tank.
Material: Metal
Weight capacity: 10, 20, 29 and 55 gallons
Storage? No
While this stand doesn’t come with storage, its delicate metal design still makes it stand out, even at its more wallet-friendly price. It also comes in four different sizes to accommodate varying tank sizes.
Material: Wood
Weight capacity: 10, 20 and 55 gallons
Storage? Yes
A beautiful piece with plenty of storage, this stand has one fixed and one adjustable shelf so you can customize it to fit your own supplies. The open back also makes it easier to plug in your electronics.
Material: Steel
Size: 20” x 10”, 24” x 12” and 30” x 12”
Storage? No
Have two tanks that you want to display? This tiered fish tank stand can store up to two tanks (or you can use the bottom tier for open-air storage if you just love the design).
Material: Wood
Weight capacity: 20 gallons
Storage? Yes
If you like being able to see the supplies you have, this stand is for you. There are two levels of open shelving, where you can store all of your aquarium items or decor pieces.
Remember, whenever you’re purchasing a fish tank stand, make sure that it can fit the tank(s) you have. While we can’t show you every tank stand out there (there are so many amazing ones!), we hope this inspired you to find something that’s great looking and functional.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.