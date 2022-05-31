Fish Tank Stand Options To Display Your Vibrant Aquarium

Whether you have a saltwater aquarium or a freshwater one, getting the right stand to hold your masterpiece is an important part of your display.

While you want your fish tank stand to fit right in with your overall decor, you also need it to be functional.

The best fish tank stand is one that can support the weight of the aquarium that’s on it while also being a place to store items your tank needs.

What to look for in a fish tank stand

When shopping for the perfect stand for your fish tank, there are a few things you’ll want to consider in your hunt:

Will it hold your fish tank?

While this should be obvious, always look for a stand that supports the weight and dimensions of the fish tank you have. Whether that’s a 5-gallon tank or a 55-gallon tank, a curved tank or a rectangular one.

Does it have storage?

Some fish tanks have tons of storage space, like deep cabinets that can hold items such as fish food, nets and thermometers right in one place.

Other stands have open bottoms, which means there’s no shelving to store items (but maybe you have a shelf close by, so this feature isn’t important to you).

What material is it made out of?

The most common fish tank stand materials are wood and metal because these can support heavy weight.

Depending on where you’re keeping your aquarium in your home, and your personal taste, you may opt for rustic wood or a sleek metal.

The best fish tank stands

These are some of the best fish tank stands we found that hit all the marks.