The Best Fish Tank Decorations To Turn Your Aquarium Into His Happy Place

Bringing a new fish home can be super exciting, and decorating his tank can be a fun part of the process. But since there are so many interesting and exciting options out there, you might not know where to start.

Fish tank decorations are more than just nice for you to look at — they’re designed to make your BFF feel right at home in his tank. So how should you go about finding the best tank decor for your fish?

We spoke with Jamie Fischer, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, who explained that the best fish tank decorations are nontoxic, replicate a natural environment and provide enrichment.

What fish tank decorations do you need?

If you’re in the market for fish tank decorations, you’re going to need a few different things that will really make your pet’s tank feel like home.

“There should be some sort of substrate at the bottom of the tank,” Fischer told The Dodo. “Either sand, gravel, pebbles, rocks, etc.” This mimics the ground in your fish’s natural environment in the wild.

But your fish tank’s going to need more than that. “You may also want to choose some sort of enrichment object, such as a tunnel or ceramic house of sorts,” Fischer said. “Plants can be a pretty addition as well as a nice place for fish to rest or hide.”

No matter which fish tank decorations you decide to get, make sure they’re specifically labeled for use in a fish tank. According to Fischer, that’s how you know they’re safe for your fish’s environment.

What fish tank decorations should you avoid?

Steer clear of anything that’s made of wood, plastic or certain painted or glazed ceramics, and not labeled for use in a fish tank, because it can be dangerous for your fish.

“These often have paint or chemicals that have not been sealed, which means they can leak into the water after extended periods of time,” Fischer said. “If it is not labeled for use in a fish tank, it might contain toxic chemicals.”

How to set up fish tank decorations

If you’re trying to figure out how many decorations you need, and where you should put them in your fish tank, keep in mind that it’s all about balance.

“A good general rule of thumb is to fill about 50 percent of your tank with decor evenly spaced throughout to provide an enriched home for your fish,” Fischer said. “Trying to replicate your fish’s tank to what their home in the wild would look like is a great way to provide a comfortable and inviting home for your fish.”

When it comes to creating a rich environment for your fish, variety is key.

“Try to find decor of different colors and varying heights to provide areas for your fish to hide and swim around,” Fischer said.

Best fish tank decorations

We rounded up some of the best fish tank decorations for your aquatic bestie that are made with nontoxic, fish-safe materials.