The 4 Best Fish Oil Supplements For Dogs, According To Vets

If your pup is having issues with his skin, coat or joints, you might be looking for solutions to help him get back in good health.

Fish oil is a supplement that can help dogs suffering from arthritis, allergies and so much more, and it can even help prevent some of these problems from happening in the first place.

While fish oil won’t be perfect for every dog, it can definitely make a huge difference to those pups who it does work on.

The Dodo spoke with several veterinarians to find out what fish oil is, how fish oil can benefit our pups and what their favorite fish oil brands are.

What is fish oil?



Fish oil is a natural oil found in certain types of fish and is often used as a supplement in both dog and human medicine.

“Fish oil is derived from the tissue of cold-water oily fish, including salmon, herring, mackerel, anchovies and sardines,” Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, told The Dodo.

“It is renowned in the human medicine and veterinary world alike for its health benefits,” Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary consultant with FiveBarks, told The Dodo. “Indeed, many owners supplement their dogs with fish oil from an early age.”

A huge reason why fish oil is so healthy is because of its high levels of fatty acids.

“It is a particularly rich source of polyunsaturated fatty acids, which have a number of therapeutic and wellness qualities,” Dr. David Haworth, a veterinary advisor for Well Groomed Pets, told The Dodo.

The fatty acids that are in fish oil are eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Both fall into the omega-3 class of oils that have “been isolated to show anti-inflammatory activities,” Dr. Haworth said.

Is fish oil good for dogs?



There are a ton of ways that fish oil can benefit both healthy dogs and those who have certain underlying conditions.

“While most dogs will benefit from adding fish oils to their meals, some need them more than others,” Dr. Simon said. “Those with pre-existing medical issues including atopic dermatitis, dry skin, cardiac disease and arthritis will benefit the most. However, all breeds who are genetically prone to these conditions should be considered as candidates for fish oil supplementation.”

Here are just some of the benefits of fish oil for dogs:

Joint health



Fish oil is an ideal supplement for dogs who suffer from joint issues, like arthritis.

“Supplementing fish oil in your dog's daily diet will decrease symptoms of osteoarthritis with the anti-inflammatory effects of omega-3 fatty acids,” Dr. Burch said.

Veterinarians also prescribe fish oil to help treat a wide variety of other joint issues as well as to support overall joint health. “It also reduces inflammation within joints and can [be] part of the treatment plan for canine arthritis and other joint diseases,” Dr. Simon said.

Skin and coat health



According to Dr. Haworth, fish oil was “originally given as a supplement to help the coat look glossier,” before people realized there were a ton of other health benefits, too.

“Fish oil has been proven to promote a healthy skin and coat, strengthening the skin barrier and locking moisture inside,” Dr. Simon said.

Fish oil can be especially beneficial for dogs suffering from itchy skin due to allergies.

“Fish oil will help reduce symptoms of allergic skin disease causing itching, dry and flaking skin,” Dr. Burch said.

Cognitive function



Fish oil can also be used to help keep your dog’s brain sharp, which is especially important for senior pups.

“In older dogs, supplementation can help improve cognitive function and slow the progression of dysfunction,” Dr. Burch said.

Puppies, too, can benefit from fish oil since it can help their brains and eyes grow.

“DHA is especially important for brain and eye development in puppies,” Dr. Simon said. “Amazingly, studies have even shown that those puppies fed DHA-high diets were easier to train, suggesting they are more intelligent.”

Heart health



“Heart disease patients also benefited from fish oil supplementations with improved survival times and reduced muscle loss secondary to the disease,” Dr. Burch said.

That’s because the fatty acids in fish oil for dogs have amazing anti-inflammatory effects on the heart.

“Omega-3s may reduce cardiovascular disease thanks to their potential ability to prevent irregular heartbeats and to reduce cardiac inflammation,” Dr. Simon said.

Kidney support



Your pup’s kidneys are another system that can benefit from fish oil supplementation.

“Dogs diagnosed with kidney disease can significantly decrease the disease's advancement with fish oil supplementation,” Dr. Burch said.

How to find the best fish oil for dogs



Not all fish oils are created equal, so you should know what to look for in order to find the best one for your pup’s needs.

“There is a wide range of quality in pet nutritional supplements, and fish oil is no exception, so owners need to do their homework and not trust that all supplements are the same,” Dr. Haworth said.

Check the label for EPA and DHA



The most important thing you should look for, according to Dr. Haworth, is that the product is labeled appropriately.

“Most importantly, make sure the fish oil product clearly states how much DHA and EHA is in the bottle,” Dr. Haworth said. “Medical dosing of fish oil (for arthritis, for example) is based on the combined amount of these two molecules, so if you don't know how much is in there, there is no way to accurately dose it.”

If your pup is being prescribed fish oil for a specific condition, your veterinarian will likely recommend a specific dosage of EPA and DHA based on your pup’s needs, so it’s important that you check the label to make sure you’re getting the right amounts of those fatty acids.

If your pup’s healthy, and you’re interested in using fish oil preventatively, you can ask your vet what dosage of EPA and DHA they recommend.

“Read the label to ensure you are supplementing your dog's needs appropriately,” Dr. Burch said. “Fish oil supplements can contain other types of omega-3 fatty acids which are not EPA or DHA, especially if using a human-grade product. If your veterinarian recommends your dog taking 1,000 milligrams once a day, but the supplementation product you are using has 300 milligrams of EPA and DHA, then you are underdosing your pet.”

“In general, you should choose products that are higher in EPA and DHA,” Dr. Simon added.

Look for proof of quality control



You should also check that the fish oil you choose has a quality seal from the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). “Look for quality control certification by accrediting agencies, and when in doubt, I tend to go with a larger brand since they have more to lose if they are making false claims,” Dr. Haworth said.

Ethyl ester oil vs. triglyceride oil



Fish oil can come in two forms: ethyl ester oil and triglyceride oil. Triglyceride oil is a fat from fish oil that’s in its purest form, while ethyl ester oil comes from fish oil that goes through a process to make the fatty acids more concentrated.

“I recommend purchasing fish oil which is an ethyl ester oil,” Dr. Burch said. “Ethyl ester oils have been distilled to remove impurities while containing a high concentration of EPA and DHA. Products that are natural triglyceride oil may contain contaminants that can be harmful to your dog.”

“I also recommend avoiding synthetic triglyceride oil as the oil is laboratory made and absorbs the least out of the three options,” Dr. Burch said. (Synthetic triglycerides are created when ethyl ester oil is converted back to triglyceride oil.)

Wild-caught vs. farm-raised



Wild-caught fish are more environmentally friendly than farmed fish. “Wild and sustainably caught fish sources are preferred over farm raised,” Dr. Ryan Rucker, a veterinarian with Zesty Paws, told The Dodo.

“From an environmental point of view, steer clear of farmed fish and stick to those that are wild caught,” Dr. Simon said.

Best fish oil for dogs



Here are fish oil supplements for dogs that are made with high-quality ingredients, have high levels of EPA and DHA and have strict quality control standards:

