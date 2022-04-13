100+ Fish Names For Your Pet That Aren't Nemo
Fish names for your whole aquarium 🐠
Your fish might not be able to respond to her name, but naming her makes her feel like a part of your family — which she is!
Since finding the perfect name for your fish might leave you scratching your head, we’ve gathered some of the most creative, funny and cute names to help you along the process.
These are some of our favorite fish names.
Funny fish names
Taking care of a fish might be serious business, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with it. These silly names suit goofy fish (and fish parents).
- Algae
- Alpha
- Amazon
- Aquaman
- Bait
- Beta
- Captain Jack
- Carrot
- Cheeto
- Chips
- Clown
- Fin
- Fish
- Fishbait
- Flash
- Flip
- Gilligan
- Hook
- Mango
- Sashimi
- Shark
- Slushie
- Small Fry
- Snapper
- Squish
- Suds
- Sushi
- Swimmer
Cute fish names
These names are as adorable as your little swimmer.
- Baby
- Beluga
- Bingo
- Bubba
- Butterscotch
- Caramel
- Cleo
- Coco
- Cookie
- Cupcake
- Freckles
- Ginger
- Gracie
- Guppy
- Marble
- Minnie
- Ollie
- Peaches
- Pinky
- Popcorn
- Q-Tip
- Twix
- Ziggy
Cool fish names
Is your fish a total badass? These names are for him.
- Aldo
- Boulder
- Brick
- Bullet
- Dart
- Grenade
- Hulk
- Hurricane
- Jet
- Max
- Rex
- Speedy
- Storm
- Tank
- Taz
- Tsunami
- Turbo
- Wave
- Zippy
Fish names for boys
These names are perfect for boy fish.
- Ace
- Blue
- Bubbles
- Captain
- Finley
- Jack
- Marlin
- Moby
- Ricky
- Rocky
- Shadow
- Squirt
- Toby
Fish names for girls
Is your fish the perfect lady? These names are for her.
- Angel
- Coral
- Crystal
- Dixie
- Goldie
- Jewel
- Missy
- Nessie
- Penny
- Roxie
- Sammy
- Zoe
Fish names inspired by fictional characters
These characters aren’t all fish, but they all live under the sea.
- Ariel
- Dory
- Flipper
- Flounder
- Jaws
- Magikarp
- Mr. Krabs
- Mrs. Puff
- Ponyo
- Poseidon
- Sebastian
- Spongebob
- Squidward
- Ursula
- Willie
Didn’t find what you were looking for? Maybe some of our other pet names could work for you.
“195 Guinea Pig Names For Every Personality”
“100+ Hipster Girl Dog Names For Your Trendy Pup”
“100+ Cute Dog Names That Are Almost As Adorable As Your Pup”