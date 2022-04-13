100+ Fish Names For Your Pet That Aren't Nemo

Fish names for your whole aquarium 🐠

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 4/13/2022 at 1:45 PM

Your fish might not be able to respond to her name, but naming her makes her feel like a part of your family — which she is!

Since finding the perfect name for your fish might leave you scratching your head, we’ve gathered some of the most creative, funny and cute names to help you along the process.

These are some of our favorite fish names.

Funny fish names

Taking care of a fish might be serious business, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with it. These silly names suit goofy fish (and fish parents).

  • Algae
  • Alpha
  • Amazon
  • Aquaman
  • Bait
  • Beta
  • Captain Jack
  • Carrot
  • Cheeto
  • Chips
  • Clown
  • Fin
  • Fish
  • Fishbait
  • Flash
  • Flip
  • Gilligan
  • Hook
  • Mango
  • Sashimi
  • Shark
  • Slushie
  • Small Fry
  • Snapper
  • Squish
  • Suds
  • Sushi
  • Swimmer

Cute fish names

These names are as adorable as your little swimmer.

  • Baby
  • Beluga
  • Bingo
  • Bubba
  • Butterscotch
  • Caramel
  • Cleo
  • Coco
  • Cookie
  • Cupcake
  • Freckles
  • Ginger
  • Gracie
  • Guppy
  • Marble
  • Minnie
  • Ollie
  • Peaches
  • Pinky
  • Popcorn
  • Q-Tip
  • Twix
  • Ziggy

Cool fish names

Is your fish a total badass? These names are for him.

  • Aldo
  • Boulder
  • Brick
  • Bullet
  • Dart
  • Grenade
  • Hulk
  • Hurricane
  • Jet
  • Max
  • Rex
  • Speedy
  • Storm
  • Tank
  • Taz
  • Tsunami
  • Turbo
  • Wave
  • Zippy

Fish names for boys

These names are perfect for boy fish.

  • Ace
  • Blue
  • Bubbles
  • Captain
  • Finley
  • Jack
  • Marlin
  • Moby
  • Ricky
  • Rocky
  • Shadow
  • Squirt
  • Toby

Fish names for girls

Is your fish the perfect lady? These names are for her.

  • Angel
  • Coral
  • Crystal
  • Dixie
  • Goldie
  • Jewel
  • Missy
  • Nessie
  • Penny
  • Roxie
  • Sammy
  • Zoe

Fish names inspired by fictional characters

These characters aren’t all fish, but they all live under the sea.

  • Ariel
  • Dory
  • Flipper
  • Flounder
  • Jaws
  • Magikarp
  • Mr. Krabs
  • Mrs. Puff
  • Ponyo
  • Poseidon
  • Sebastian
  • Spongebob
  • Squidward
  • Ursula
  • Willie

