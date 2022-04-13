100+ Fish Names For Your Pet That Aren't Nemo

Your fish might not be able to respond to her name, but naming her makes her feel like a part of your family — which she is!

Since finding the perfect name for your fish might leave you scratching your head, we’ve gathered some of the most creative, funny and cute names to help you along the process.

These are some of our favorite fish names.

Funny fish names

Taking care of a fish might be serious business, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with it. These silly names suit goofy fish (and fish parents).

Algae

Alpha

Amazon

Aquaman

Bait

Beta

Captain Jack

Carrot

Cheeto

Chips

Clown

Fin

Fish

Fishbait

Flash

Flip

Gilligan

Hook

Mango

Sashimi

Shark

Slushie

Small Fry

Snapper

Squish

Suds

Sushi

Swimmer

Cute fish names

These names are as adorable as your little swimmer.

Baby

Beluga

Bingo

Bubba

Butterscotch

Caramel

Cleo

Coco

Cookie

Cupcake

Freckles

Ginger

Gracie

Guppy

Marble

Minnie

Ollie

Peaches

Pinky

Popcorn

Q-Tip

Twix

Ziggy

Cool fish names

Is your fish a total badass? These names are for him.

Aldo

Boulder

Brick

Bullet

Dart

Grenade

Hulk

Hurricane

Jet

Max

Rex

Speedy

Storm

Tank

Taz

Tsunami

Turbo

Wave

Zippy

Fish names for boys

These names are perfect for boy fish.

Ace

Blue

Bubbles

Captain

Finley

Jack

Marlin

Moby

Ricky

Rocky

Shadow

Squirt

Toby

Fish names for girls

Is your fish the perfect lady? These names are for her.

Angel

Coral

Crystal

Dixie

Goldie

Jewel

Missy

Nessie

Penny

Roxie

Sammy

Zoe

Fish names inspired by fictional characters

These characters aren’t all fish, but they all live under the sea.

Ariel

Dory

Flipper

Flounder

Jaws

Magikarp

Mr. Krabs

Mrs. Puff

Ponyo

Poseidon

Sebastian

Spongebob

Squidward

Ursula

Willie

