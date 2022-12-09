19 Fish Jokes That’ll Make A Big Splash With Your Kids

If you love making your kid laugh, some quality fish jokes might be just what you need. And lucky for you, we’ve rounded up some great ones.

From puns to knock-knock jokes, these punchlines will make a big splash with your little one.

So it’s time to channel your inner clown fish and take note of these funny jokes that your kid will be sure to love.

Fish puns

Why are fish so easy to weigh? Because they have their own scales!

How do shellfish get to the hospital? In a clam-bulance!

Where does a fish keep his money? At a riverbank!

What do you call a fish who practices medicine? A sturgeon!

What’s the difference between a piano and a fish? You can tune a piano, but you can’t tuna fish!

Where can you find a fish in orbit? Trouter space!

Where do fish go on vacation? Finland!

What do fish take to stay healthy? Vitamin sea!

Who grants fishes’ wishes? A fairy cod mother!

What do you call a fancy fish? So-fish-ticated!

If you can think of a better fish pun, let minnow!

What kind of fish only comes out at night? A starfish!

Did you hear about the goldfish who went bankrupt? Now he’s a bronze fish.

What do you call a fish with no eyes? Fsh.

Clown fish jokes

What kind of fish belongs in a circus? A clown fish!

Why did the scuba divers start laughing underwater? They saw a clown fish!

Why should you never mess with a clown fish? You don’t want to make anemone!

Fish knock-knock jokes

Knock-knock. Who’s there? Fish. Fish who? Bless you!

Knock-knock. Who’s there? Artie Fish. Artie Fish who? Artie Fish-al Intelligence!

Now you have a variety of fish jokes you can add to your rotation for whenever you want to make your kid smile.

