Adorable Dog Beds You'll Actually Want In Your House They’re also super snuggly ❤️

Urban Outfitters / Muttropolis / Wayfair

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. So you have the cutest dog ever. And where there’s a dog there’s a dog bed. But you’ve also got taste. And clunky, meh-looking dog beds are gonna cramp your style. Luckily for you, the internet is full of dog beds that aren’t just comfy for your pup, but also stunning and built to blend right into your home. That’s why this roundup was created — to help you find a dog bed that you won’t hate looking at (and that your dog will happily dream in all day and night). Brushstroke Pillow Dog Bed

Muttropolis

Your pup gets the comfort they dream of while you get the style you love. And all those doggy dreams you secretly record will look even sweeter with a backdrop like this.

Newport Lounge Pet Bed

Muttropolis

This bed is designed like a sofa, so it’s great for dogs who like to rest their head on something. The fabric is also designed to hide dirt well, so you can go a bit longer between washes.

Riviera Dog Bed

Serena & Lily

Not only will your pup love the cushy pad, but you’ll love the handcrafted rattan frame and chic details — if you’re up for the splurge. (It’s also available in two colors.)

Max-Bone Small Red Tartan Bed

Olivela

Not only is this super adorable, but it’ll go perfectly in your home for the fall and winter months. This listing is only for the small size, but you can get a medium or large one as well.

Wild One Dog Bed

Wild One

With all the sleeping your dog does, she should have a bed that’s just as comfy as it is cute. This minimalist design also comes in two colors, so it’ll blend in perfectly at home.

Mercury Scandinave Pet Sofa

Muttropolis

If you have a dog who loves to be pampered, this luxurious bed is for her. Plus, your pup will love the luscious memory foam throughout the wholeeee thing.

Pendleton National Parks Dog Bed

Sundance

This colorful, durable dog bed comes in seven patterns inspired by U.S. national parks, so you can choose one that will match your home the best — or the pattern inspired by the park your adventurous dog had the most fun at, of course.

Casper Dog Bed

Casper

This dig-proof bed is going to change bedtime forever. Best part? You can actually get a matching mattress for yourself — cause y’all are cool like that.

Iveta Abolina For Deny Copper Spike Pet Bed

Urban Outfitters

Your pup will love how soft and cushy this bed is, while you’ll like the statement cactus design and easy cleanup. It comes in one size, so check the measurements before you buy.

83 Oranges For Deny Botanic Pet Bed

Urban Outfitters

Here’s another cushy bed from Urban Outfitters — this one with a stunning botanical pattern. One size, plan accordingly.

Lounge Dog Bed, Plaid

L.L.Bean

This bed is ultra-cozy and has three bolsters for your pup to choose from. Plus, it’s super cute and will fit in perfectly with those cream-colored tones you’ve got going on. (And it’s L.L.Bean, so you know it will last forever.)

Free People X Found Denim Dog Bed

Free People

Not only does your pup get a snuggly bed, but some of the proceeds directly support Paws and Affection, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that trains service dogs to support children with disabilities.

Shuttleworth Tropics Pet Pillow

Wayfair

While it’s crazy cute, this is also the perfect outdoor lounger for your pup. UV protection and mildew resistance combine to make it the perfect space for relaxing.

Regency Microvelvet Oslo Ortho Dog Bed

Muttropolis

It’s chic for you and comfy for your pup — the best of both worlds.

Shibori Microvelvet Divine Futon Dog Bed

muttropolis

Not only will your pup get all the bolsters she could ever need, but the center is built with cool gel memory foam, so she’ll always have a cool environment to snooze in.