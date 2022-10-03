80+ Famous Cat Names For Your Little Star
Because your cat’s practically a celebrity 🤩
As a devoted cat parent, you treat your pet like a celebrity. And we can’t blame you — you knew from the second you looked into your cat’s sweet eyes that he’s a star.
Since your BFF needs a name that suits his star quality, we rounded up over 80 famous cat names for you to choose from.
Famous cat names from movies
Film lovers will enjoy these cat names.
- Binx, “Hocus Pocus”
- Buttercup, “The Hunger Games”
- Cheshire Cat, “Alice In Wonderland”
- Church, “Pet Sematary”
- Crookshanks, the Harry Potter franchise
- Duchess, “The Aristocats”
- Fat Louie, “The Princess Diaries”
- Figaro, “Pinocchio”
- Goose, “Captain Marvel”
- Jiji, “Kiki’s Delivery Service”
- Jonesy, “Alien”
- Keanu, “Keanu”
- Lucifer, “Cinderella”
- Milo, “The Adventures Of Milo And Otis”
- Mochi, “Big Hero 6”
- Mr. Bigglesworth, the Austin Powers franchise
- Mr. Jinx, “Meet The Parents”
- Mrs. Norris, the Harry Potter franchise
- Oliver, “Oliver And Company”
- Pepita, “Coco”
- Sassy, “Homeward Bound”
- The Cat In The Hat, “The Cat In The Hat”
- Thomas O’Malley, “The Aristocats”
- Tiger, “An American Tail”
- Tonto, “Harry And Tonto”
- Ulysses, “Inside LLewyn Davis”
Famous cat names from TV
If you’re toying with the idea of naming your BFF after your favorite TV cat, then you’ll love these cat names.
- Cat, “CatDog”
- Chowder, “Chowder”
- Felix, “Felix The Cat”
- Fluffy, “Rugrats”
- Garfield, “Garfield”
- Kitty, “Hello Kitty”
- Luna, “Sailor Moon”
- Meowth, “Pokémon”
- Mr. Business, “Bob’s Burgers”
- Mr. Kitty, “South Park”
- Princess Carolyn, “Bojack Horseman”
- Salem, “Sabrina The Teenage Witch”
- Scratchy, “The Simpsons”
- Smelly Cat, “Friends”
- Snowball, “The Simpsons”
- Spot, “Star Trek: The Next Generation”
- Sylvester, “Looney Tunes”
- Talking Cat, “Rick And Morty”
- Tom, “Tom And Jerry”
- Toonces, “Saturday Night Live”
Names of famous cats
These cats are actually famous IRL.
- Bob, the inspiration for “A Street Cat Named Bob”
- Chief Mouser Larry, the UK Prime Minister’s cat
- Cole and Marmalade, from YouTube
- Creme Puff, the oldest cat
- Dixie, Abraham Lincoln’s cat
- Fatso, aka Keyboard Cat from YouTube
- Félicette, the first cat in space
- Hamilton The Hipster Cat, from social media
- Lil Bub, from social media
- Mačak, Nikola Tesla’s cat
- Nala, from social media
- Orangey, starred in “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”
- Snowball, Ernest Hemingway’s cat
- Stubbs, mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska
- Ta-Miu, Crown Prince Thutmose’s cat
- Tabby, Abraham Lincoln’s cat
- Tardar Sauce, aka Grumpy Cat, from social media
- Ted Nude-Gent, starred in the Austin Powers movies
- Unsinkable Sam, the World War II cat who survived three shipwrecks
Cat names inspired by famous people
Because stars are just like us — and our cats.
- Bing Clawsby
- Cat Benatar
- Cat Damon
- Cat Zeta-Jones
- Catalie Portman
- Catrick Swayze
- Catti LaBelle
- Cindy Clawford
- Cleocatra
- Dolly Purrton
- Hairy Styles
- Harrison Furred
- Kitty Purry
- Matthew Purry
- Neil Catrick Harris
- Paw McCartney
- Paw Revere
- RuPaw
- Sir Isaac Mewton
- Will Furrell
- Winston Purrchill
Looking for more cat names? Check out some of our other lists:
Top Picks To Spoil Your Cat
We may earn commission if you purchase from our links.
Top Picks To Spoil Your Cat
We may earn commission if you purchase from our links.