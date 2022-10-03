80+ Famous Cat Names For Your Little Star

As a devoted cat parent, you treat your pet like a celebrity. And we can’t blame you — you knew from the second you looked into your cat’s sweet eyes that he’s a star.

Since your BFF needs a name that suits his star quality, we rounded up over 80 famous cat names for you to choose from.

Famous cat names from movies

Film lovers will enjoy these cat names.

Binx, “Hocus Pocus”

Buttercup, “The Hunger Games”

Cheshire Cat, “Alice In Wonderland”

Church, “Pet Sematary”

Crookshanks, the Harry Potter franchise

Duchess, “The Aristocats”

Fat Louie, “The Princess Diaries”

Figaro, “Pinocchio”

Goose, “Captain Marvel”

Jiji, “Kiki’s Delivery Service”

Jonesy, “Alien”

Keanu, “Keanu”

Lucifer, “Cinderella”

Milo, “The Adventures Of Milo And Otis”

Mochi, “Big Hero 6”

Mr. Bigglesworth, the Austin Powers franchise

Mr. Jinx, “Meet The Parents”

Mrs. Norris, the Harry Potter franchise

Oliver, “Oliver And Company”

Pepita, “Coco”

Sassy, “Homeward Bound”

The Cat In The Hat, “The Cat In The Hat”

Thomas O’Malley, “The Aristocats”

Tiger, “An American Tail”

Tonto, “Harry And Tonto”

Ulysses, “Inside LLewyn Davis”

Famous cat names from TV

If you’re toying with the idea of naming your BFF after your favorite TV cat, then you’ll love these cat names.

Cat, “CatDog”

Chowder, “Chowder”

Felix, “Felix The Cat”

Fluffy, “Rugrats”

Garfield, “Garfield”

Kitty, “Hello Kitty”

Luna, “Sailor Moon”

Meowth, “Pokémon”

Mr. Business, “Bob’s Burgers”

Mr. Kitty, “South Park”

Princess Carolyn, “Bojack Horseman”

Salem, “Sabrina The Teenage Witch”

Scratchy, “The Simpsons”

Smelly Cat, “Friends”

Snowball, “The Simpsons”

Spot, “Star Trek: The Next Generation”

Sylvester, “Looney Tunes”

Talking Cat, “Rick And Morty”

Tom, “Tom And Jerry”

Toonces, “Saturday Night Live”

Names of famous cats

These cats are actually famous IRL.

Bob, the inspiration for “A Street Cat Named Bob”

Chief Mouser Larry, the UK Prime Minister’s cat

Cole and Marmalade, from YouTube

Creme Puff, the oldest cat

Dixie, Abraham Lincoln’s cat

Fatso, aka Keyboard Cat from YouTube

Félicette, the first cat in space

Hamilton The Hipster Cat, from social media

Lil Bub, from social media

Mačak, Nikola Tesla’s cat

Nala, from social media

Orangey, starred in “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”

Snowball, Ernest Hemingway’s cat

Stubbs, mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska

Ta-Miu, Crown Prince Thutmose’s cat

Tabby, Abraham Lincoln’s cat

Tardar Sauce, aka Grumpy Cat, from social media

Ted Nude-Gent, starred in the Austin Powers movies

Unsinkable Sam, the World War II cat who survived three shipwrecks

Cat names inspired by famous people

Because stars are just like us — and our cats.

Bing Clawsby

Cat Benatar

Cat Damon

Cat Zeta-Jones

Catalie Portman

Catrick Swayze

Catti LaBelle

Cindy Clawford

Cleocatra

Dolly Purrton

Hairy Styles

Harrison Furred

Kitty Purry

Matthew Purry

Neil Catrick Harris

Paw McCartney

Paw Revere

RuPaw

Sir Isaac Mewton

Will Furrell

Winston Purrchill

