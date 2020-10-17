8 min read

Group Halloween Costumes Your Dog Can Join In On

Your pup will steal the show 👏👻🐶

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 10/17/2020 at 11:32 PM

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Are you looking for group costume ideas for the whole family — including your pet? Not only are family Halloween costumes hilarious, but they make for the best memories (and maybe some extra candy during trick-or-treating).

Here are some of the cutest group costume ideas that the whole family will love.

The Flintstones

Flintstones Halloween costumes
Amazon / Etsy

Transform into your fav family from Bedrock.

Buy the Pebbles costume from Etsy for $24+
Buy the Bam Bam costume from Amazon for $12.99+
Buy Fred Flintstone costume from Amazon for $12.77+
Buy Wilma costume from Amazon for $16.99+

The Wizard of Oz

Wizard of Oz matching family Halloween costumes
Amazon / Halloweencostumes.com

Those neighborhood sidewalks will turn into yellow brick roads right before your eyes.

Buy Dorothy from Amazon for $18.99+
Buy the lion mane from Amazon for $13.58
Buy the scarecrow from HalloweenCostumes.com for $49.99+
Buy Glinda from HalloweenCostumes.com for $59.99+

A Panda family

Panda Family Costume
Amazon / Chewy

The amount of pictures that are going to be taken — outrageous. 

Buy the adult panda from Amazon for $32.50
Buy the child panda from Amazon for $23.99
Buy the baby panda on Amazon for $14.99+
Buy the dog panda on Chewy for $14.99+

A Pirate fam

Pirate family halloween costumes
Amazon

This is arrrgh-uably the coolest fam ensemble on the list.

Buy the pirate kid’s dress from Amazon for $23.69
Buy the pirate kid from Amazon for $26.49
Buy the pirate adult from Amazon for $37.98+
Buy the pirate adult dress from Amazon for $16+
Buy the pirate dog from Amazon for $9.99+

Neverland Family

Neverland family Halloween Costumes
Disney / Halloweencostumes.com

Nobody needs to grow up when they get to pretend they’re in Neverland.

Buy Peter Pan from HallowenCostumes.com for $29.99
Buy Wendy from HalloweenCostumes.com for $39.99
Buy Tinkerbell from Shop Disney for $20.99
Buy Captain Hook from Shop Disney for $31.49

Aladdin Family

Aladdin family halloween costumes
Amazon / Disney / Halloweencostumes.com

You won’t even need to make wishes because all your dreams will come true in these costumes.

Buy Aladdin from HalloweenCostumes.com for $49.99
Buy Jasmine from Amazon for $35.24+
Buy baby Abu from Shop Disney for $24.49
Buy the genie from Amazon for $21.99+

The Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters Halloween family costumes
Amazon / Chewy / Halloweencostumes.com

In times like these, there’s always something strange going on in the neighborhood. Now the whole fam can be on duty — for one day, anyway.

Buy the Ghostbusters from Amazon for $20.77+
Buy the women’s Ghostbuster from Amazon for $41.33
Buy the dog Ghostbuster from Chewy for $14.99
Buy the baby Stay Puft from HalloweenCostumes.com for $39.99+

A Sloth family

sloth family halloween costumes
Amazon / Chewy

Halloween won’t get much cozier than this.

Buy adult sloth from Amazon for $18.98+
Buy the child sloth from Amazon for $54.99+
Buy the baby sloth from Amazon for $8.20+
Buy the dog sloth from Chewy for $14.99+

Harry Potter Family

Harry Potter Family Halloween Costumes
Amazon / Etsy

Really — what tops a dog in glasses?

Buy Dumbledore from Amazon for $54.42+
Buy Professor McGonagall from Amazon for $119.99+
Buy kids Gryffindor robe set from Amazon for $24.94+
Buy dog Harry Potter from Etsy for $58.50+

Sesame Street Family

Sesame Street Family Halloween Costumes
Amazon / Chewy

This is sure to be a hit, especially if your kid is going through their Sesame Street phase right now.

Buy Big Bird from Amazon for $49.14+
Buy Cookie Monster from Amazon for $36.99+
Buy Elmo from Amazon for $19.82
Buy Oscar the Grouch from Chewy for $21.78+

Star Wars Family

Star Wars Family Halloween Costumes
Amazon

The force is going to be strong with your family this Halloween.

Buy the Stormtrooper from Amazon for $52.42+
Buy Princess Leia from Amazon for $28.77+
Buy the pet ewok from Amazon for $15.94+
Buy Chewbacca from Amazon for $34.99

Scooby Doo and the Gang

Scooby Doo Family Halloween Costumes
Amazon / Chewy

The silliest group around just got sillier.

Buy Fred from Amazon for $41.99
Buy Velma from Amazon for $21.64+
Buy Shaggy from Amazon for $32.99
Buy Daphne from Amazon for $26.99
Buy Scooby Doo from Chewy for $24.99+

Superhero Family

Superhero Halloween family costumes
Amazon / Chewy / Disney

Fighting crime by dinner — err, candy — time.

Buy Batman from Amazon for $31.99+
Buy Wonder Woman from Amazon for $19.99
Buy Captain America from Shop Disney for $34.99+
Buy Superman from Chewy for $7.99+

Unicorn Family

Unicorn Family Halloween Costumes
Amazon / Muttropolis

Not only are these magical because they’re unicorns — but they’re mainly onesie pajamas.

Buy the women’s unicorn from Amazon for $23.99
Buy the man’s unicorn from Amazon for $59.99
Buy the kid’s unicorn from Amazon for $29.99
Buy the dog’s unicorn from Muttropolis for $39
 