Group Halloween Costumes Your Dog Can Join In On
Your pup will steal the show 👏👻🐶
Are you looking for group costume ideas for the whole family — including your pet? Not only are family Halloween costumes hilarious, but they make for the best memories (and maybe some extra candy during trick-or-treating).
Here are some of the cutest group costume ideas that the whole family will love.
The Flintstones
Transform into your fav family from Bedrock.
Buy the Pebbles costume from Etsy for $24+
Buy the Bam Bam costume from Amazon for $12.99+
Buy Fred Flintstone costume from Amazon for $12.77+
Buy Wilma costume from Amazon for $16.99+
The Wizard of Oz
Those neighborhood sidewalks will turn into yellow brick roads right before your eyes.
Buy Dorothy from Amazon for $18.99+
Buy the lion mane from Amazon for $13.58
Buy the scarecrow from HalloweenCostumes.com for $49.99+
Buy Glinda from HalloweenCostumes.com for $59.99+
A Panda family
The amount of pictures that are going to be taken — outrageous.
Buy the adult panda from Amazon for $32.50
Buy the child panda from Amazon for $23.99
Buy the baby panda on Amazon for $14.99+
Buy the dog panda on Chewy for $14.99+
A Pirate fam
This is arrrgh-uably the coolest fam ensemble on the list.
Buy the pirate kid’s dress from Amazon for $23.69
Buy the pirate kid from Amazon for $26.49
Buy the pirate adult from Amazon for $37.98+
Buy the pirate adult dress from Amazon for $16+
Buy the pirate dog from Amazon for $9.99+
Neverland Family
Nobody needs to grow up when they get to pretend they’re in Neverland.
Buy Peter Pan from HallowenCostumes.com for $29.99
Buy Wendy from HalloweenCostumes.com for $39.99
Buy Tinkerbell from Shop Disney for $20.99
Buy Captain Hook from Shop Disney for $31.49
Aladdin Family
You won’t even need to make wishes because all your dreams will come true in these costumes.
Buy Aladdin from HalloweenCostumes.com for $49.99
Buy Jasmine from Amazon for $35.24+
Buy baby Abu from Shop Disney for $24.49
Buy the genie from Amazon for $21.99+
The Ghostbusters
In times like these, there’s always something strange going on in the neighborhood. Now the whole fam can be on duty — for one day, anyway.
Buy the Ghostbusters from Amazon for $20.77+
Buy the women’s Ghostbuster from Amazon for $41.33
Buy the dog Ghostbuster from Chewy for $14.99
Buy the baby Stay Puft from HalloweenCostumes.com for $39.99+
A Sloth family
Halloween won’t get much cozier than this.
Buy adult sloth from Amazon for $18.98+
Buy the child sloth from Amazon for $54.99+
Buy the baby sloth from Amazon for $8.20+
Buy the dog sloth from Chewy for $14.99+
Harry Potter Family
Really — what tops a dog in glasses?
Buy Dumbledore from Amazon for $54.42+
Buy Professor McGonagall from Amazon for $119.99+
Buy kids Gryffindor robe set from Amazon for $24.94+
Buy dog Harry Potter from Etsy for $58.50+
Sesame Street Family
This is sure to be a hit, especially if your kid is going through their Sesame Street phase right now.
Buy Big Bird from Amazon for $49.14+
Buy Cookie Monster from Amazon for $36.99+
Buy Elmo from Amazon for $19.82
Buy Oscar the Grouch from Chewy for $21.78+
Star Wars Family
The force is going to be strong with your family this Halloween.
Buy the Stormtrooper from Amazon for $52.42+
Buy Princess Leia from Amazon for $28.77+
Buy the pet ewok from Amazon for $15.94+
Buy Chewbacca from Amazon for $34.99
Scooby Doo and the Gang
The silliest group around just got sillier.
Buy Fred from Amazon for $41.99
Buy Velma from Amazon for $21.64+
Buy Shaggy from Amazon for $32.99
Buy Daphne from Amazon for $26.99
Buy Scooby Doo from Chewy for $24.99+
Superhero Family
Fighting crime by dinner — err, candy — time.
Buy Batman from Amazon for $31.99+
Buy Wonder Woman from Amazon for $19.99
Buy Captain America from Shop Disney for $34.99+
Buy Superman from Chewy for $7.99+
Unicorn Family
Not only are these magical because they’re unicorns — but they’re mainly onesie pajamas.
Buy the women’s unicorn from Amazon for $23.99
Buy the man’s unicorn from Amazon for $59.99
Buy the kid’s unicorn from Amazon for $29.99
Buy the dog’s unicorn from Muttropolis for $39