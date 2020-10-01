The Best Fall Items For Totally Basic Dogs (And Their Parents) Happy PSL season ☕️🎃😂

It's finally here. It's finally here. The air is getting crisp and it's now socially acceptable to drink that pumpkin spice latte while you and the girls discuss which Sanderson sister you are. Since the fall is literally everything to you, it's no surprise that you're out here on the internet looking for how to get your dog in on all the pumpkiny action. And that's where this list came from. Because between all that apple picking and selfie taking, you could use a little help narrowing down the infinite list of fall products. So whether you're looking for perfect fall items for your dog — or a little something for yourself — here's all the (totally basic) fall you can handle: Apple Cider Donut Toy

After your weekend trip to your fave orchard, let your pup play with her own apple cider donuts while you bake your own — from scratch, of course.

Pumpkin Dog Biscuits

While you’re eating your eighth pumpkin donut (or PSL) of the day, your dog can join in on the fall festivities with these pumpkin and cinnamon dog biscuits.

Pumpkin Spice Candle Toy

When you’re lighting your pumpkin-scented candles and snuggling up to watch “Hocus Pocus” for the fifth time this week, your pup can enjoy her own pumpkin candle right alongside you — while cuddling under her own cozy blanket.

Matching Pumpkin Spice Shirt And Bandana

If your inner basic girl needs even more of a pumpkin injection this season, this matching set is for you. Your pup might even get a few extra squirts of whipped cream in her Puppuccino wearing a bandana like this.

Pumpkin Spice Dog Tag

If your dog is all about those morning walks to get a fresh Puppuccino, then THIS RIGHT HERE is the dog tag for her. Let her shine in all her PSL glory — while also giving her favorite barista a good laugh.

“The October” Dog Collar

Let your pup strut her fall-loving stuff with this ridiculously perfect fall dog collar — complete with all of her favorite things: pumpkins, fall leaves and PSLs.

Crocheted Pumpkin Dog Toy

This crocheted pumpkin is so stinkin’ cute most people will think it’s an actual decoration.

Pumpkin Dog Treats

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Latte Autumn Fall Pet Bowl

While you're happily changing out your summer kitchen wreath for something a little more fall-like, you might as well change your pet bowl to match. It’ll look perfect next to those new burnt orange kitchen towels.

Pit Bull And PSL Face Mask

Yeah, this one isn’t technically for your dog, but it’s too perfect to not include. If you’re looking for a face mask with all of your favorite fall things, this is for you.

PSL And Pet My Dog Slouchy Pullover

Really, is it that hard for people to grasp what’s important? Now the world will know exactly what your priorities are — extra whip, extra doggie kisses.

Pumpkin Spice Sign

If changing out your summer decor for those warm fall colors is everything to you — other than your dog, of course — then this is the perfect addition to that living room shelf (nuzzled right next to that gorgeous glass pumpkin).

Matching Pumpkin Spice Outfits

Let your basic fall girl flaunt her stuff with this matching sweatshirt set. The two of you will be destined to turn all kinds of heads on those brisk city strolls to your nearest Starbucks.

Pumpkin Spice Dog Collar With Latte

