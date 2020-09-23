The Absolute Coziest Dog Sweaters For Fall
Nothing's better than a cute pup in a cute sweater 😍
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Whether it's feeling that first crisp autumn breeze, or seeing that first leaf fall from a tree, your pup knows what time it is.
It's sweater weather — aka your pup's time to shine, because nothing in this world is better than a cute dog in a cute sweater.
So here's a list of the most ridiculously cozy, colorful, unique dog sweaters you can buy this season — all guaranteed to earn your pup lots of awws and heart-eyes on your daily walks.
Chilly Dog Spencer Dog & Cat Sweater
This sweater is hand-knit for an extra snuggly fit — so it’ll keep your pup extra warm on a breezy fall day.
Always Scheming Dog Sweater
This sweater is perfect for the pup who loves guilting you to go on more and more walks — and what pup isn’t always scheming, after all.
Cable Knit Sweater
It’s a classic sweater for a classic dog. Not only will your pup be warm on those brisk walks, but you can recreate this photo shoot for the ’gram — because it’s everything.
Blake Knit Dog Sweater
Here’s a fall sweater that’s as luxurious as it is freaking adorable. Don’t be surprised if your pup begs to go on even more walks than usual — who wouldn’t want to be seen in it?
Après Ski Knit Jumper
For the sophisticated autumn pup, this knit sweater will keep her warm and fashionable all fall — and winter — long.
Irish Knit Dog Sweater
If your pup is drawn to the timelessness of this Irish-inspired sweater, not only will she look cute AF, but she’ll be all warm and snuggly all season long. And it can double as her *look* for St. Patrick's Day.
Cabin Cozy Sweater
This cabin-inspired sweater just exudes all the warmth and coziness you strive for in chilly weather. Whether you’re going on a brisk stroll or cuddling up next to a fire, this sweater will fit the part.
Rainbow Sweater
A fall sweater for a colorful personality — this adorable wool sweater will add some much-needed pop to your daily strolls.
Peach Fair Isle Sweater
Here’s a peach-colored sweater that will keep your pup warm and stylish this fall.
Luxury Bee Sweater
A sweater that’ll have your dog buzzing with excitement every time you pull it over her head. It’s also inspired by Gucci — so you know it’s *fashion*.