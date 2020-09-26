Fall Dog Coats Your Pup Will Actually Love Wearing

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Your pup knows what that first crisp fall day means — time to pull out her favorite coat, which means extra *heart eyes* and friendly pets on your daily walks.

Because who can't stop to admire an adorable dog in an adorable coat?

But if you don't have a go-to fall coat — or if you're just looking to add to your dog's fall wardrobe because you're both super extra like that — check out these options.

Plaid Reversible Dog Coat