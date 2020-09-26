Fall Dog Coats Your Pup Will Actually Love Wearing
The cutest pup on the block 😍
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Your pup knows what that first crisp fall day means — time to pull out her favorite coat, which means extra *heart eyes* and friendly pets on your daily walks.
Because who can't stop to admire an adorable dog in an adorable coat?
But if you don't have a go-to fall coat — or if you're just looking to add to your dog's fall wardrobe because you're both super extra like that — check out these options.
Plaid Reversible Dog Coat
Nothing screams fall quite like a classic plaid — and now your pup can rock it, too.
Frisco Manhattan Tweed Dog & Cat Jacket
Your pup will be a (very cozy) showstopper in this cozy tweed coat, which features a faux-fur collar for extra warmth.
Modern Classic Dog Trench Coat
What could be more extra this fall than a dog in a trench coat? This ridiculously adorable coat will definitely get your pup featured on some IG stories during your daily walks. #puparazzi
Barbour Waxed Cotton Dog Coat
If you’re looking for a splurge, nothing screams fall like a handsome pup in a classic Barbour dog coat. The waxed cotton coating is breathable for long walks, but will also keep your dog cozy and dry in the rain.
Desert Rose Blanket Dog Coat
This cozy blanket coat will keep your dog warm and happy, but is also colorful enough to turn heads on your walks.
Frisco Boulder Dog & Cat Puffer Coat
This affordable option is perfect for staying cozy in that crisp mountain air — or pretending you’re in the mountains while strolling down a city sidewalk.
Reversible Field Coat for Dogs
You can’t go wrong with L.L.Bean — this durable, hike-friendly fall coat has classic canvas on one side and gorgeously fall plaid on the other.
Pendleton National Parks Dog Coat
You can pick from seven colorful designs inspired by different national parks — the perfect accessory for an adventurous pup.
Personalized Dog Barn Coat
Not only is this fall barn coat so stinking cute, but you can also personalize it with your pup’s name!
Barbour Dog Baffle Quilted Coat
With a deep rich olive color, this quilted Barbour coat is super lightweight, but will still keep you pup warm and stylish on crisp fall days.
Waterproof Plaid Dog Coat
Not only is this budget-friendly dog coat reversible (it’s solid on the other side!), but it’s also waterproof — making it perfect for walks on those rainy autumn afternoons. Plus it comes in five colors to match any dog’s style.