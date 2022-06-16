10 Facts About Lions That Show How Amazing They Are

Check out our list of 10 facts about lions to learn more (and find out what their manes can tell you).

Lions are majestic creatures — they are the kings of the jungle, after all. But there are plenty of things you might not know about them. Like, did you know that you can learn a lot about a lion from his mane?

1. Lions are the second-largest cats in the world

The only cat who’s bigger than a lion is the tiger. Lions can grow to be around 10 feet long from their heads to their tails and 4 feet tall at the shoulder. They weigh between around 250 and 550 pounds, with females being smaller and lighter than males.

2. Female lions do most of the hunting

The female lions in a pride (family group) do the majority of hunting. Males will sometimes join if they’re hunting larger prey, and they work together. A few lions will stalk their prey together from different angles so they can surround them.

Not only do females hunt, but they also guard the territory and cubs, while the males are mainly responsible for reproducing and protecting the pride from invading males. Males also sleep more than females. So it goes without saying that female lions basically run things.

3. Lions don’t live in the jungle

These “kings of the jungle” don’t actually live in the jungle. Most lions live in the sub-Saharan part of Africa in the savannah, plains or grasslands.

Lions have adapted to their habitats over time. For example, the tan color of a lion’s coat allows him to blend in with the desert and savannah, and lions who live in the desert tend to have smaller manes to keep them cool.

There’s one population of lions who do live in the forest — they can be found in Gir Forest National Park in western India.

4. Lions are the only cats who live in groups

Lions live in prides. Most cats (wild and domestic) are solitary hunters, but lions are actually very social animals. Lion prides can have up to around 40 lions, and they’re made up of a dominant male, females and their cubs, and about two to three other males.

Females will usually stay in the same pride they were born into, while males will be forced to leave when they’re around 2 to 4 years old so they can’t compete with the pride’s dominant male. Males will then form a group and search for a pride to take over.

5. Lions raise their cubs communally

Female lions in the same pride often give birth around the same time, and they form a crèche, which is a nursery group where they raise their cubs together. Mothers will nurse any cubs in their crèche, not just their own. The main purpose of these groups is to allow the mothers to protect their cubs from lions outside of the pride who may try to hurt them.