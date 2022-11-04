Should I Give My Dog Eye Drops?

Have you noticed some redness and irritation in or around your dog’s eyes after taking a closer look during your morning cuddles?

It can definitely be upsetting if your pup isn’t his usual bright-eyed self, so you might be wondering how to get your best friend’s eyes healthy again.

Eye drops can work for people in these cases — but are eye drops for dogs even a thing?

We spoke to Dr. Amber Karwacki, a veterinarian with Heart + Paw, and Ashley Callihan, a vet nurse with DodoVet, for more insight on common dog eye problems and whether eye drops might be the answer to helping him.

When eye drops for dogs may be necessary

There are a variety of reasons your dog’s eyes may seem irritated.

“Common causes of eye issues include bacterial, viral and respiratory infections, and trauma to the eye (like a scratch),” Callihan told The Dodo. “And some dogs, typically smaller breeds like the Shih Tzu, are more likely to experience dry eyes (when the body doesn’t produce enough tears).”

If you notice any of the following signs of eye irritation in your dog, a visit to your veterinarian is recommended:

Redness of the eye itself

Redness or swelling around the eye (conjunctivitis, or “pink eye”)

Squinting

Blepharospasms (involuntary twitching, blinking or closure of the eyelid)

Watering of the eye

Ocular discharge that’s green or yellow in color

Thick, mucusy discharge covering the surface of the eye

The good news is that in most cases, these conditions can be treated easily by your vet with medicated eye drops.

“Some eye drops also have an ointment option,” Dr. Karwacki told The Dodo. “If you feel that an eye ointment would be easier to administer to your dog, ask your veterinarian if it would be an option for your dog’s treatment.”

Types of eye drops for dogs

The type of eye drops prescribed to your dog will depend on what’s causing your dog’s eye irritation. Here are a few examples:

Antibiotic eye drops or ointments are used when a bacterial infection is the cause.

A steroid eye drop or ointment will be used if trauma is the cause.

Eye drops that help to reduce intraocular pressure in the eye will be prescribed if glaucoma is suspected (this serious condition, if not managed, could lead to permanent vision damage or vision loss, according to Callihan).

While eye drops should always be prescribed by your vet and not purchased over the counter, saline drops are OK to use if you’re trying to flush out your dog’s eyes (if he’s gotten dirt or something else in them), according to Dr. Karwacki.

How to give eye drops to your dog

First, don’t try and do it by yourself.

“It’s easiest to give eye drops if there are two people,” Dr. Karwacki said. “The first person should place the dog with the dog’s butt to their belly and hold the dog’s head steady in their hands. The second person should be facing the dog, hold the eyelids open with one hand, and apply the drops with the other hand.”

After applying the drops, give him a treat as a reward! He definitely deserves it.

Here’s to clearing up your dog’s eye issues so he can get back to eyeing up dinner and his favorite napping spot again soon.