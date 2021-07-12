1 min read
10 Instagram-Worthy Dog Houses Starting At $150
Let your pup live it up with these luxury picks 🤑
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you're looking for a fun way to spoil your dog, she’ll love any of these dog houses just as much as you’ll love posting them all over your Instagram feed.
These are 10 expensive (but not over-the-top expensive) dog houses that will give your dog her own space to hang out in and rule over. Say goodbye to boring dog crates and gates!
This house folds right open — no tools or assembly required!
A dog house with cabana vibes.
An insulated igloo that keeps your pup cool or warm, depending on the temperature outside.
Shaped like a lodge-style house, this piece is weather, water, pest, fade and rot resistant.
If you’re gonna splurge on a dog house, splurge on a dog house with a porch.
Or one with a balcony!
The modern house is perfect for the doggy minimalist.
Roomy and good for indoor or outdoor use.
This has a top roof that’s easy to open for quick cleaning.
This isn't a dog house. It’s a dog residence.
Our Newsletter