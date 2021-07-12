1 min read

10 Instagram-Worthy Dog Houses Starting At $150

Let your pup live it up with these luxury picks 🤑

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 7/12/2021

If you're looking for a fun way to spoil your dog, she’ll love any of these dog houses just as much as you’ll love posting them all over your Instagram feed.

These are 10 expensive (but not over-the-top expensive) dog houses that will give your dog her own space to hang out in and rule over. Say goodbye to boring dog crates and gates!

Folding Outdoor Wood Dog House
Amazon
Folding Outdoor Wood Dog House
$163
This house folds right open — no tools or assembly required!
PawHut Wicker Dog House with Cushion Lounge
Amazon
PawHut Wicker Dog House with Cushion Lounge
$155
A dog house with cabana vibes.
Petmate Indigo Dog Home
Amazon
Petmate Indigo Dog Home
$158
An insulated igloo that keeps your pup cool or warm, depending on the temperature outside.
Adela Rustic Lodge Style Dog House
Wayfair
Adela Rustic Lodge Style Dog House
$395
Shaped like a lodge-style house, this piece is weather, water, pest, fade and rot resistant.
Baron Wood Insulated K-9 Kastle Dog House
Wayfair
Baron Wood Insulated K-9 Kastle Dog House
$320
If you’re gonna splurge on a dog house, splurge on a dog house with a porch.
Olivar Contemporary Dog House
Wayfair
Olivar Contemporary Dog House
$240
Or one with a balcony!
Holmquist Wood Dog House
Wayfair
Holmquist Wood Dog House
$390
The modern house is perfect for the doggy minimalist.
Falgoust White Plastic Dog House
Wayfair
Falgoust White Plastic Dog House
$204
Roomy and good for indoor or outdoor use.
Petsfit Wooden Dog Houses with Raised Feet
Amazon
Petsfit Wooden Dog Houses with Raised Feet
$210
This has a top roof that’s easy to open for quick cleaning.
Covington Pet Residence
Frontgate
Covington Pet Residence
$510
This isn't a dog house. It’s a dog residence.
