Here’s What An Executive Chef With A $101,000 Salary Spent On His Dog In A Month

Pet parents across the country with varying income levels tell us exactly what they spend on their pets each month in our new series "Pet Parent Budget Diaries."

We spoke with an executive chef living in San Jose, California, who makes $101,000 a year to see what he spends on his adopted French bulldog mix, Dale*.

Occupation: Executive Chef

Age: 29

Location: San Jose, California

Salary: $101,000

Dog’s age: 5 years old

Dog’s weight: 45 pounds

Dog’s breed: French bulldog mix

Dog’s personality: Confident, goofy, curious, determined

How long ago did you adopt your pet?: Four years ago

Our interview took place right after he drove with his pup across the country in his SUV to move from South Florida to San Jose, California. They were on the road for a total of 44 hours and spent six nights in dog-friendly hotels.

“I spend as much money as I can on him because I want to do what makes him happy, and he deserves the best (he’s my best friend),” the dog dad told The Dodo. “I’m always splurging on high-quality food and toys I know he’ll like, like durable squeaky toys and smelly beef bones — he has a huge basket of them at home. The month of March was an exceptionally high spending month because of all the things I needed to get for him before the trip (plus the hotel pet fees), and I wanted him to be comfortable.”

March spending

Here’s what this dog dad spent during the month of his move.

Accessories:

Total spent on accessories: $93.96

Food and treats:

Total spent on food and treats: $115.72

Health care:

Simparica chewable tablet for dogs (6-month supply) from Chewy for $101.98

Banfield’s Active Care Plus wellness plan monthly fee of $44.95

Total spent on health care: $146.93

Hotels/experiences:

Barkyard N’ Brews in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pet entrance fee of $10.63

Fairfield Inn in Tallahassee, Florida, pet fee of $75

Wyndham Hotel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, pet fee of $20

Comfort Inn & Suites in Dallas, Texas, pet fee of $25

Quality Inn & Suites in Albuquerque, New Mexico, pet fee of $15

Best Western Plus in Flagstaff, Arizona, pet fee of $10

Hilton Garden Inn in Bakersfield, California, pet fee of $75

Total spent on hotel pet fees: $230.63

This dog dad spent a total of $587.24 on his dog in March.

March diary entries

Here are a few of his diary entries from the last month.

Sunday, March 20th

11:15 a.m.: Dale needs a new harness after chewing the plastic buckles off his old one yesterday. It’s perfect timing since we’re leaving for our road trip in a few days, and he’ll need a dog seat belt. I decide to go to PetSmart versus ordering online so he can actually try the harnesses on — he’s pretty large for a Frenchie, and his unique size means harnesses don’t always fit right!

I find the most durable harness there (Dale's a huge puller) and slip it on him — and luckily it fits perfectly, and he seems comfortable in it. I grab the matching leash and the Kurgo seat belt and head to the cash register. $79.97

12:05 p.m.: I stop at our local pet store on my way home since Dale needs more food. I always buy the largest bag to avoid going to the store as often (Fromm isn’t sold on Chewy or Amazon). But since I’m trying to fit my entire life in my Mazda SUV in a few days, I instantly regretted buying a 30-pound bag of dog food. $57.06

4:30 p.m.: I decided to take my dog to Backyard N’ Brews for one last hurrah before moving out of the state. I’ve never been before, but it’s got great reviews on Yelp, so I thought we could give it a shot. It’s a brewery and a dog park in one, which I guess means I have to pay to enter. I show the person at the front desk my dog’s vaccination history and pay the fee to get in. In an anticlimactic series of events, Dale ended up not liking the park as much as I thought. The dogs there weren’t playing with each other or running around, so Dale just kept to himself. We went home after about 20 minutes. $26.30

Wednesday, March 23rd

7:15 a.m.: The drive yesterday took forever, but we finally finished the first leg of the trip, which was a seven-hour drive from South Florida to Tallahassee. Dale always loved staying in new places, and this Fairfield Inn hotel room is no exception. He was jumping around on both beds basically until bedtime. And while I didn’t find the beds to be too comfortable (they’re mid-range hotel room beds, after all), he slept soundly between my legs snoring all night.

After waking up in a hotel room for the first of many times, I fed my dog a scoop from his new bag of dry dog food and the rest of his fresh food. He really loves his fresh food so hoping this doesn't ruin his trip! I checked my bank account and saw Banfield Pet Hospital, [my dog’s vet], took out his membership fee for the month — [the fee covers some vet services, like dental cleaning]. $44.95

6:35 p.m.: We arrived at the Wyndham Hotel in Baton Rouge after another full day of driving, which was definitely exhausting. My dog was really well-behaved on the drive and basically slept the whole time safely in his seat (thanks, Kurgo!). He loved stopping at all the gas stations with dog parks (I had no idea these existed before the trip), so he was very tired by the time we got to the hotel. At this point, he was so excited to get out. Dale jumped out of the car as fast as he could as soon as I opened the door, and sprinted to the front desk after taking a quick tinkle. We pay the pet fee then go up to our room, where I feed him dinner. $20

Monday, March 28th

1:30 p.m.: A whole week of driving, DONE. I thought the first two days were rough, [but] it kept getting even more exhausting after doing the same thing over and over for the next four days. Dale, being the star dog he is, was totally chill the whole time and only got restless whenever he didn’t get to stretch his legs for a while.

We finally arrived at our new home in San Jose, and I immediately let Dale out for a quick walk down his new block. He loved all the grassy areas to sniff around in. I brought him upstairs so I could start unpacking the car, and he was so excited to sniff around the place. There’s no furniture, so I could tell he was a little confused by that, but it’s definitely a lot more space than the hotel rooms!

4:25 p.m.: It’s pretty overwhelming with the long list of things I have to do. But first things first, I need to take a trip to the Target down the street to get my dog some more fresh food, training treats, Greenies and a toothbrush/toothpaste set along with some other things I need. I get to Target, grab the stuff then rush home to feed him dinner (I know he’s patiently waiting for me to come back). $58.66

Unsurprisingly, he was super happy to see me (and even more excited to be eating fresh food again). I can tell he’s still exhausted from his drive and still a little confused, but I know after some time to settle in (and some more furniture), he’ll feel right at home!

*Name has been changed to maintain confidentiality.

