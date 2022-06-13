11 Endangered Animals That May Surprise You

While most people know what an endangered animal is (for those who don’t, it’s a species who is getting dangerously close to extinction), it’s sometimes a sad surprise to learn that one of your favorite animals has made the list.

In fact, some of our favorite animals can become extinct in our lifetime unless conservation efforts can help save them.

What makes an animal endangered?

A species of animal is considered endangered when its population has declined between 50 and 70 percent over the course of 10 years or three generations of that species (whichever is longer).

There are also different levels of threatened animals as defined by The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List:

Vulnerable: A species considered to be facing a high risk of extinction in the wild

Endangered: A species considered to be facing a very high risk of extinction in the wild

Critically Endangered: A species facing an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild

11 of the most endangered animals

These are 11 of the most endangered animals in the world today and some surprising facts for kids and adults to know about them.

We’ve also included options to symbolically adopt these amazing animals, which obviously doesn’t mean you’d have a new baby leopard in your home, but instead contributes to the efforts to save and conserve these endangered animals.