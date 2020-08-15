These Elevated Feeders Will Make Your Cat Feel Super Fancy
Plus they're great for sensitive tummies ❤️
Does your cat's tummy get a bit upset after eating? Or do you have a senior cat who's getting a bit too creaky to easily bend down and reach their food or water?
If so you might want to consider getting your cat a raised feeder. Typically used for dogs to reduce bloating, they're also a great way to help your cat with their digestion, reduce vomiting and keep messes to a minimum.
“Some cats may benefit from elevated feedings if they are prone to vomiting or regurgitation, as it can help move food through the esophagus and into the stomach,” Dr. Jessica Romine, veterinarian at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, in Detroit, Michigan, told The Dodo.
Since there are so many out there, we rounded up bowls that hit on the four most important points: they’re slightly elevated, strong enough to last, easy to clean and still cute enough to blend into your home.
Tower Pet Food Elevated Feeder
Why You’ll Love It: This sleek, modern design will complement your home while also ensuring your cat eats her food at a slight elevation. It has padded feet to keep the stand in place — perfect for when she’s really scarfing down her fav meal and you want to avoid her bowls getting away from her.
Raised Pet Bowl Floating Shelves
Why You’ll Love It: These stainless steel bowls fit snugly into their wooden base, and can be screwed into your wall for a floating shelf effect. It’s perfect for making sure the bowls are the exact height you’d like them for your cat, especially if you have a cat with mobility issues.
Quality Adjustable Elevated Cat Dining Table
Why You’ll Love It: This cat feeder has three different sizes in one, so it can grow with your cat. It comes with two stainless steel bowls for easy cleaning — and the adorable cat designs around the bowl holders are just too stinkin’ cute.
Personalized Three Bowl Cat Feeder
Why You’ll Love It: Does your cat get wet food, dry food and water? Or do you have multiple cats? This elevated three bowl feeder will be perfect for feeding time. No more pushing and shoving — they each have their own dedicated space.
Neater Pets Feeder Elevated Cat Bowls
Why You'll Love It: This design is perfect for those extra excitable eaters who just seem to get food everywhere. Protect your floors and walls from all that splatter while still making sure your cat is comfortable and happy.