These Elevated Feeders Will Make Your Cat Feel Super Fancy

Does your cat's tummy get a bit upset after eating? Or do you have a senior cat who's getting a bit too creaky to easily bend down and reach their food or water?

If so you might want to consider getting your cat a raised feeder. Typically used for dogs to reduce bloating, they're also a great way to help your cat with their digestion, reduce vomiting and keep messes to a minimum.

“Some cats may benefit from elevated feedings if they are prone to vomiting or regurgitation, as it can help move food through the esophagus and into the stomach,” Dr. Jessica Romine, veterinarian at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, in Detroit, Michigan, told The Dodo.

Since there are so many out there, we rounded up bowls that hit on the four most important points: they’re slightly elevated, strong enough to last, easy to clean and still cute enough to blend into your home.

Tower Pet Food Elevated Feeder