11 Elephant Facts That Might Surprise You

We put together a list of 11 fun elephant facts so you can learn even more.

Elephants are pretty amazing. Did you know they’re super smart? Or that there are a few different types of elephants?

1. Elephants (almost) never forget

Have you ever heard the phrase, “An elephant never forgets?” While that’s not entirely true, they do have amazing memory and recall abilities. Elephants have been known to recognize other elephants who they haven’t seen in years.

2. Elephants have a lot of feelings

Elephants have a wide range of emotions, including joy, love, grief, stress and anger. They even show altruistism and empathy and have been known to grieve for dead herd members.

3. Elephants are super smart

Not only do elephants have the largest brain of any land animal, but they’re also highly intelligent. Scientists rank elephants with dolphins and chimps, who are known to be some of the smartest animals. Elephants can even recognize themselves in a mirror, indicating they have self-awareness, which is something only certain other mammals are able to do (including humans, apes, bottlenose dolphins and orcas).

4. There are three species of elephants

There are currently three different species of elephants that are recognized: the African savanna (or bush) elephant, the African forest elephant and the Asian elephant.

These are some of the main differences between them so you can tell them apart:

Ears: African elephants have large ears (shaped like the African continent), while Asian elephants have small, rounded ears.

Head shape: African elephants have round heads, while Asian elephants have domed heads.

Tusks: Male and female African elephants have tusks, but only male Asian elephants have them. (But not all elephants will develop tusks, regardless of species. Research has shown some elephants may have evolved to be tuskless due to ivory poaching.)

Size: African elephants are larger than Asian ones, with the African savanna elephants being the biggest of them all.

5. Female elephants are more social than males

Female elephants live in herds with their calves (aka their babies) and relatives, while males usually live alone. Some males will live in bachelor herds made up of other males. Females tend to stick with their closest relatives, so their herd is made up of immediate family, with the wider social network including other females.

6. Female elephants are the leaders

Since there are no adult males in the herds, the females are the leaders (girl power!). The matriarch is typically the oldest and largest female. The rest of the herd will walk in a line behind the matriarch, and she makes the group decisions (and according to this study, the oldest leaders make the wisest decisions, likely because of previous life experiences).

7. Elephants can be left- or right-“handed”

By “handed,” we mean trunk-handedness. Elephants will have a preference for using their trunks to either the left or right side, and they develop this within three months of being born. But unlike with humans, who are more often right-handed, elephants are equally likely to be left- or right-trunked.

8. Elephants can do a lot when they’re born

Baby elephants are pretty advanced — they can stand and walk almost immediately after they’re born. While they’re capable of these things, they’re not fully independent until they reach around 6 months of age and no longer rely on their mothers to nurse.