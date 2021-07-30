12 Easy Dog Costumes For A Low-Key Halloween
There’s nothing like dressing up and going to a costume party to kick off the spooky season. And if you and your dog are attached at the hip, your pup is going to need a costume, too.
The Dodo found a few easy-to-wear dog costumes your pup will enjoy as much as you and your fellow party-goers will. (And yes, all of these outfits will make him a worthy contender in any costume contest.)
Who could have thought that such a simple costume would work so well? This cowboy rider dog costume from NACOCO features a cowboy plushy hanging on for dear life as your dog runs around the Halloween party. “The cowboy's face and body are really cute and it rocks back and forth as he runs,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I would definitely recommend!”
Dress your BFF as their other BFF — the UPS delivery person! This three-part dog costume comes with the UPS shirt (complete with stuffed arms), a foam visor with an elastic chin strap and a box that can be attached or removed with Velcro. “I bought this last year and I’m still laughing! Seriously, the most hilarious thing ever!” one dog parent wrote. “My dog goes nuts if the UPS truck even drives past the house so this was just too perfect.”
This lion’s mane from TOMSENN will turn your pup into a “funnily ferocious king of the jungle in a jiffy,” the listing promises. The mane is easy to slip over your pup’s head and stays put with the help of adjustable cords under his chin. “This has been my all-time favorite Amazon purchase thus far,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Whoever came up with this is a genius!”
Turning your dog into a sweet piece of sushi is as easy as strapping this incredibly cute salmon-and-rice costume from Rubie’s around his middle. The sushi costume also secures with Velcro at the neck to ensure everything will stay in place. “This costume is really easy to put on and take off, and doesn’t seem to bother my dog as much as some other outfits she’s worn,” one five-star reviewer wrote.
Available in all four Hogwarts house colors, the Coomour wizard cape-and-glasses set is an instantly recognizable (and easy to wear) Halloween costume. You can pick it up with either a tie or a bowtie, shirt collar or no collar, and choose the right size for your Wizarding-World-loving dog.
If your dog isn’t into doing the whole nine yards in the Halloween costume department, this set of Halloween-themed bandanas from PUPTEK is simple yet spooky. And because you get four different ghoulish prints to choose from, your pup can be the star of parties without wearing the same thing twice.
You thought Ewoks were cute in “Star Wars”? Just wait until you dress your dog up as one — prepare for a cuteness explosion. This costume has two pieces — a set of pajamas and a hood — and is as comfy to wear as it is adorable. “Lyric doesn’t really need a costume to look like an Ewok but when you’re going to a party you need a costume!” one dog parent wrote. “The hood has a draw string around the edge so you can make it fit just right. Nicely made.”
All dogs are unicorns in that they’re rare, one-of-a-kind wonders of the world. So, why not turn your pup into a literal unicorn? This unicorn headband from Midlee is perfect for large dogs and features a golden horn and rainbow streamers. It’s easy to adjust to fit your pup’s head with the adjustable strap and is an awesome way to get him in the Halloween spirit without having to dress him up completely.
These cow print pajamas from Fitwarm are not only awesome for a comfy, low-key Halloween costume, but they’re also great to have on hand for wintertime. These PJs, available in sizes extra-small up through 2XL, are made from a velvety soft fleece material that will keep your smaller pup warm, cozy and stylish. “They are about the cutest [pajamas] I've seen her in, and she seems to really like them,” one pet parent wrote. “They also don't get in the way of her outside business.”
This Wonder Woman costume from Rubie’s easily slips on like a vest. You can secure it at the chest with Velcro and slip the elastic headband over your dog’s ears. This costume is available in sizes from small up through 3XL, and over 2,200 pet parents have rated it five stars. “This is seriously the best dog costume I've seen!!!” one wrote. “The quality is top notch, it fits perfectly and the material has just enough stretch to provide a comfortable fit. The best part though is both dogs (golden retriever and standard poodle), were so proud to wear it, they were prancing around like they were Wonder Woman.”
There’s nothing more heartwarming than a dog with a job. So, give your pup an official job title with this K-9 T-shirt costume. The 100 percent cotton shirt slips on just like any other dog shirt, and comes in sizes up to 4XL. Plus, the logo on the back is actually embroidered on, making this costume from Parisian Pet a top-quality, easy dog costume you can pull out year after year.
There are so many uses for a dog tuxedo when you think about it. He could be cosplaying as a butler. He could be a ring bearer at a wedding. He could even attend a black-tie event with you. This tuxedo from Kuoser comes in black, gray, pinstripe and navy, so you can pick the perfect tux for your dashing pup. As one five-star reviewer titled their post, “Move over, James Bond!”