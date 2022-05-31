What Ear Mites In Cats Look Like And How To Get Rid Of Them

If you think your cat may be dealing with an ear mite infestation, you’ll have to look for symptoms rather than the ear mites themselves because ear mites are nearly microscopic. Under a microscope, ear mites look like round-bodied bugs with six legs.

What do ear mites in cats look like?

An animal can easily get ear mites by simply coming in contact with another afflicted animal. “[Ear mites] are very contagious, which means if your cat comes in contact with another pet or animal that has them, they're likely to get them as well,” Dr. Littlejohn said.

“These mites feed on ear wax and skin oils, and cause irritation as well as inflammation to the ears,” veterinarian Dr. David Littlejohn told The Dodo. “They're more commonly seen in puppies and kittens, but can also be found in adult dogs and cats.”

An ear mite is basically a teeny bug that has taken up residence in your cat’s ear canal.

And luckily, your cat won’t have to suffer from ear mites for very much longer.

If you’re wondering what ear mites in cats look like, or how to deal with them once they’ve set up camp inside your cat’s ear canal, we talked to a vet about the signs and symptoms to look for as well as what your vet may prescribe to kill the mites.

Has your cat been scratching her ears like crazy lately? Have you noticed her ears look dirtier than usual — or maybe they smell a little funky? Your cat may be struggling with an ear mite infestation, and you need to deal with it quickly before it gets worse.

“Since you aren't able to see them, some signs that [cats] do in fact have ear mites are excessive ear scratching, head shaking and black ear discharge,” Dr. Littlejohn said.

You may also notice hair loss around the ears, a crusted rash or skin lesions, which are all caused by excessive scratching.

How to check for ear mites in cats

Because ear mites are nearly impossible to see with the naked eye, you’re going to need to head to your vet’s office to get a proper diagnosis.

“To properly check and see if your cat has mites, you'd need to have a vet inspect their ears,” Dr. Littlejohn said. Your vet will likely have to look for the mites using an otoscope.

Though ear mites are the most common causes of infection in a cat’s inner ear — and can often cause secondary infections, like bacteria and yeast infections — her symptoms may point to another problem, such as a foreign object being stuck in her ear canal or an immune disease. This is why it’s important to schedule a vet appointment rather than trying to diagnose her yourself.

How to get rid of ear mites in cats

So, what can you do if your cat is diagnosed with an ear mite infection? Your vet will likely set you up with a medication and treatment plan to kick those mites to the curb.

Medication

There are a few different types of medications your vet may suggest to clear up an ear mite infestation, with the first being a general flea and tick oral medication. These chewables can either be bought through your vet or over the counter and will protect your cat against flea, tick and ear mite infestation around the clock when taken regularly.

“Topical drops with piperonyl butoxide is another common solution, but pills are the easiest nowadays,” Dr. Littlejohn said.

Your vet may send you home with these ear drops, too, but it depends on how bad your cat’s infection is.

Home remedies

“As far as I'm aware, there aren't any home remedies that completely get rid of ear mites,” Dr. Littlejohn said.

Rather than risk worsening the problem, talk to your vet before you attempt any home remedies you find online. They likely won’t work and may cause more discomfort for your cat or make the infection even worse.

How to prevent ear mites in cats

Setting your cat up with a monthly flea-and-tick-prevention plan is a great way to make sure ear mites stay away from your cat’s ear canals.

Furthermore, if you’re bringing a new animal into the home, make sure they are free from ear mites, too. Ear mites can jump from animal to animal in a matter of seconds, so a short quarantine period and vet checkup ahead of time is key to keeping an ear mite infestation from happening.

“Regular cleaning of your cat's ears with a veterinarian-approved solution can help to keep their ears free of debris, where mites can hide,” Dr. Littlejohn said. “Also, keeping the spots where they choose to rest often free of dirt and debris can also discourage mite infestations.”

If you take action right away if and when you think your cat has ear mites, then you and your vet can work together to clear up her ears and make that itchiness and discomfort a thing of the past. Your cat (and her ears!) will thank you.