Unlike fleas , ear mites are nearly impossible to see with the naked eye, which makes diagnosing an infestation at home pretty much impossible.

What do ear mites in dogs look like?

“These mites feed on ear wax and skin oils, and cause irritation as well as inflammation to the ears,” Dr. Littlejohn told The Dodo. “They're more commonly seen in puppies and kittens, but can also be found in adult dogs and cats.”

According to veterinarian Dr. David Littlejohn , “ear mites are tiny, parasitic creatures that live in and around the ear canals of dogs, cats and other animals.”

And despite ear mites being extremely uncomfortable to deal with, your dog doesn’t have to live with this condition for much longer after a proper diagnosis.

We reached out to a vet to better understand what ear mites in dogs look like, how dogs get these parasites, and what pet parents can do about them.

Your dog has been itching his ears and shaking his head, plus you’ve noticed that there’s some dark ear wax forming at the start of his ear canal. Does your dog have an ear infection, or is he actually suffering from a case of ear mites?

“Since you aren't able to see them, some signs that [dogs] do in fact have ear mites are excessive ear scratching, head shaking and black ear discharge,” Dr. Littlejohn said. You may even notice an unpleasant smell, too.

However, some of these symptoms may also be present if your dog has a yeast infection, which can be caused by a variety of different triggers, including food allergies, humidity and other health conditions.

“To properly check and see if your dog has mites, you'd need to have a vet inspect their ears,” Dr. Littlejohn said. After an up-close inspection with a microscope, your vet will be able to tell you if your pup’s ear irritation is caused by mites, yeast or something else.

How do dogs get ear mites?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t take much for ear mites to move into your dog’s ear canals. All he has to do is come in contact with another animal with ear mites, and some of the parasites will jump ship off the original host and onto your dog.

“They're very contagious, which means if your dog comes in contact with another pet or animal that has them, they're likely to get them as well,” Dr. Littlejohn said.

How to get rid of ear mites in dogs

But, as easy as it is to get ear mites, it’s also super simple to treat the infestation and clear your dog’s ears.

“The best thing to do if you suspect your dog has ear mites is to take them to the vet for treatment,” Dr. Littlejohn said.

Medication

If and when your dog is diagnosed with an ear mite infestation, your vet will prescribe you the appropriate medication to get rid of them.

“Oral medications that kill fleas and ticks usually kill ear mites as well,” Dr. Littlejohn said. “Topical drops with piperonyl butoxide is another common solution, but pills are the easiest nowadays.”

Your vet will give your dog the most appropriate medication for his age, weight and health status.

Home remedies

Dr. Littlejohn said that there isn’t any home remedy that’s proven to take care of an ear mite situation in a safe manner.

That’s why it’s important to get your dog to your vet right away if you suspect he has ear mites so that you can begin a medicated treatment ASAP.

How to prevent ear mites in dogs

The best way to ensure your dog doesn’t have a run-in with ear mites is to do a few precautionary tasks on a regular basis.

“Regular cleaning of your dog's ears with a veterinarian-approved solution can help to keep their ears free of debris, where mites can hide,” Dr. Littlejohn said. “Also, keeping their bedding clean and free of dirt and debris can also discourage mite infestations.”

If you don’t already have your dog on a monthly flea and tick prevention plan, you should also ask your vet about establishing one. As Dr. Littlejohn mentioned, an oral parasite prevention medicine may also ward off ear mites, protecting your dog from all the bugs that want to live on him.

Ear mites are no fun for your dog to live with, which is why it’s necessary to make a vet appointment as soon as you notice something is up with his ears. With the right treatment plan, that redness, itching and discharge will disappear in a matter of days.