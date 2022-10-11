50 Duck Names That Are Perfect For Your Beaked Buddy

Bringing a new pet duck home is so exciting, and you can’t wait to have the best time with your new feathered friend.

But what do you want to call him? Finding the right name can be tricky, since you want to find the one that’s best for his unique personality.

If you’re stumped, well, you’re in luck! We came up with a list of 50 duck names to help give him the perfect one.

Cute duck names

These cute duck names are as adorable as your new pal. They’re definitely the kind that will make your friends go, “Awww.”

Bill

Bubbles

Chick

Duck

Feathers

Fluffy

Fuzzy

Jelly Bean

Nibbles

Paddles

Pepper

Pesto

Pickles

Pipsqueak

Puddles

Suds

Waddles

Wiggles

Funny duck names

These funny duck names will really make you giggle every time you see your BFF. (Some of the puns are just too good.)

Aflac

Chicken

Duckleberry Finn

Duck Norris

Hugh Quackman

James Pond

Moby Duck

Quack Efron

Quack Nicholson

Quack Quack (translation: Jack Black)

Quack Sparrow

Sirius Quack

Cartoon duck names

TV-loving pet parents will enjoy these cartoon duck names, from Disney darlings to lovable Looney Tunes and everything in between.

Adam Seymour Duckstein

Daffy

Daisy

Dewey

Donald

Drake Mallard/Darkwing Duck

Duck Dodger

Howard

Huey

Launchpad McQuack

Le Quack

Louie

Mrs. Featherby

Plucky Duck

Professor Waddlemeyer

Scrooge McDuck

Webbigail Vanderquack

Pokémon duck names

Aspiring Pokémon masters will want to check out these duck names. (Yes, they’re named after actual duck Pokémon.)

Ducklett

Farfetch’d

Golduck

Psyduck

Interested in more pet names for other sweet animals? Well, we’ve got you covered. Be sure to check out some of our other lists: