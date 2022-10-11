50 Duck Names That Are Perfect For Your Beaked Buddy
But seriously, these duck names are so cute 🦆
Bringing a new pet duck home is so exciting, and you can’t wait to have the best time with your new feathered friend.
But what do you want to call him? Finding the right name can be tricky, since you want to find the one that’s best for his unique personality.
If you’re stumped, well, you’re in luck! We came up with a list of 50 duck names to help give him the perfect one.
Cute duck names
These cute duck names are as adorable as your new pal. They’re definitely the kind that will make your friends go, “Awww.”
- Bill
- Bubbles
- Chick
- Duck
- Feathers
- Fluffy
- Fuzzy
- Jelly Bean
- Nibbles
- Paddles
- Pepper
- Pesto
- Pickles
- Pipsqueak
- Puddles
- Suds
- Waddles
- Wiggles
Funny duck names
These funny duck names will really make you giggle every time you see your BFF. (Some of the puns are just too good.)
- Aflac
- Chicken
- Duckleberry Finn
- Duck Norris
- Hugh Quackman
- James Pond
- Moby Duck
- Quack Efron
- Quack Nicholson
- Quack Quack (translation: Jack Black)
- Quack Sparrow
- Sirius Quack
Cartoon duck names
TV-loving pet parents will enjoy these cartoon duck names, from Disney darlings to lovable Looney Tunes and everything in between.
- Adam Seymour Duckstein
- Daffy
- Daisy
- Dewey
- Donald
- Drake Mallard/Darkwing Duck
- Duck Dodger
- Howard
- Huey
- Launchpad McQuack
- Le Quack
- Louie
- Mrs. Featherby
- Plucky Duck
- Professor Waddlemeyer
- Scrooge McDuck
- Webbigail Vanderquack
Pokémon duck names
Aspiring Pokémon masters will want to check out these duck names. (Yes, they’re named after actual duck Pokémon.)
- Ducklett
- Farfetch’d
- Golduck
- Psyduck
