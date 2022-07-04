40 Duck Jokes That Will Really Quack You Up

If you love to be prepared to crack a joke in any situation, then you’re definitely going to want to learn this list of duck jokes forwards and backwards! Not only are they super silly, but they’re guaranteed to lighten any mood.

From clever puns to jokes that will make you cringe (in a good way!), we found some of the best duck jokes the world has to offer. You’ll become the biggest comedian on the farm and really quack your friends and family up.

Ready to cause a scene at the pond? Then check out these hilarious duck puns and try not to laugh too hard!

Quack jokes

These hilarious jokes are all “quack” puns, and they’ll definitely make you LOL.

What’s a duck’s favorite ballet? The Nut-quacker! Why did the duck go to the chiropractor? To get his back quacked. What time do ducks get up in the morning? At the quack of dawn. Why was the duck named “class clown?” He was always quackin’ jokes in class! What’s a duck’s favorite type of dip? Quack-amole! And what does a duck put his favorite dip on? Quackers! What do you call a smart duck? A wise quacker. What’s a duck’s favorite part about the Fourth of July? The fire-quackers! Why are ducks great detectives? Because they always quack the case. What is a duck’s favorite animal at the zoo? Quack-odiles.

Duck puns

These duck puns are almost too goofy, and your friends will be laughing and rolling their eyes at the same time!

What did the duck wear to his wedding? A ducks-edo! What state do most ducks live in? South Duck-ota. What is a duck’s favorite kind of movie? A duck-umentary. Why did the duck get a second job? He had too many bills. What has webbed feet and fangs? Count Duck-ula! What do ducks use to fix up their houses? Duck tape! What do you call a duck who steals from you? A robber duck. Where do sick ducks go? The duck-tor! What do ducks say when things get thrown at them? Duck! Why did the ducks rebel against their flock leader? They said he was a duck-tator! Ducks aren’t able to carry several fish in their bill. But a peli-can! What do you call a duck ghost? A poultry-geist!

Super-silly duck jokes

If you need more duck jokes, we’ve got you covered!

Why do ducks quack? Because they can’t moo. Why do ducks fly south for the winter? Because they can’t drive. And why can’t ducks drive? Their windshields are always quacked. Which side of a duck has the most feathers? The outside. Why do ducks lay eggs? Because they would crack if they dropped them. Why did the duck cross the road? Because he saw the chicken do it. What do you call a duck floating on a river? Bob. What is it called when it’s raining ducks and chickens? Fowl weather. Why don’t ducks ever make plans? They prefer to wing it. Where do optimistic ducks come from? Eggs that are sunny side up. Where do tough ducks come from? Hard-boiled eggs. Where do pushover ducks come from? Over-easy eggs. Why did the teenage duck get grounded? He used fowl language. Why was the duck a suspect in the crime? Police suspected the crime was fowl play. How do you get down off a horse? You don’t — you get down off a duck. What do spiders and ducks have in common? Webbed feet. What did the doctor tell the duck? He had a clean bill of health! What does the duck think about his Canadian cousin? He thinks he’s a bit of a loon.

Want more animal-themed jokes? Check out these funny cow jokes and a bunch of hilarious horse puns here!