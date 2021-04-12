Turns Out You Can Use Dry Shampoo On Your Pet

When you don’t wash your hair for a few days, dry shampoo is right there to make the world better again.

How convenient, right?

So have you ever thought about using it on your pet?

Here’s what you need to know.

Why do you want to use dry shampoo on your pet?

”The answer to this is somewhat of a question in itself,”

Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at

Bond Vet

in New York City, told The Dodo.

Before even getting into whether or not you not you should use dry shampoo on your pet, Dr. Satchu recommends first asking yourself this:

Why are you looking to use dry shampoo on your pet?

“Typically, people use this on ourselves to absorb oil in hair that we don’t have time to wash, or prefer not to wash too frequently,” Dr. Satchu said.

According to Dr. Satchu, oily coats in pets are a bit different, and if you’re noticing your pet’s coat is oily, it may be a good idea to have this checked out by your vet.

“There are certain skin conditions that can cause this oiliness, and they may recommend washing more frequently with a gentle shampoo,” Dr. Satchu advised. “Dry shampoo may help to absorb the oil on their coat, but it will not actually be able to replace healthy bathing and grooming habits.”

So can you use dry shampoo on your pet?

“The short answer is yes, dry shampoo may help to absorb oil on a pet’s coat, but it won’t be addressing the ‘root’ problem (see what I did there?),” Dr. Satchu said. “It also won’t aid in the actual health of the coat; [that’s] something only a healthy diet and bathing can do.”

Meaning if you’re looking to use dry shampoo to sop up an oily coat, you’ll want to first contact your veterinarian to see if there’s an underlying health issue that’s making your pet’s coat extra oily.

However, if you’re just looking to occasionally freshen up your pet’s coat — like if your pup needs a touch-up between baths but you can’t do a full wash — you’re all clear.

“If you are going to use dry shampoo on your dog, use it sparingly, and make sure it contains no artificial fragrances, colorants or anything else you wouldn’t use on your own body,” Dr. Satchu said.

Which dry shampoo should you use on your pet?

“If you’re looking for something to help with the scent and health of your dog's coat without having to hop in the bath with them, I prefer waterless shampoos,” Dr. Satchu said. “These are liquid, often coming in a spray bottle, and are essentially no-rinse ‘shampoos’ that can help clean the coat and provide a better scent!”

Try this Bodhi Dog Waterless Shampoo from Amazon for $13.29

Or this Vet’s Best Waterless Cat Bath from Amazon for $7.49

So while you shouldn’t use dry shampoo for your pup’s full beauty routine, it’s something you can keep in your arsenal for emergencies — just like the way you use it for yourself!

It’s awesome to have when you want to quickly freshen up your pup, or if she’s gone a few extra days (or weeks) between baths.

