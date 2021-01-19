Ask The Expert: Dr. Zay Satchu from Bond Vet

Have you ever wondered why your dog does that weird *thing* he does? Or how your cat knows to wake you up at 4 a.m. on the dot every morning, even though she can’t tell time? Or are you looking for some expert tips on how to handle whatever pet challenge you’re currently facing (like the dreaded puppy teething stage, or a senior cat who can’t get around quite as well as she used to)?

Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer of Bond Vet in New York City, will be joining The Dodo to answer your weird pet questions and more LIVE Wednesday, January 20 at 1:00-2:00 p.m. EST. Leave your questions below in advance, and be sure to check back for the live chat!

This chat is for entertainment purposes and is not a substitute for an in-person veterinarian visit. If you think your pet needs medical attention, please schedule a visit with your personal vet right away.