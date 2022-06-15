6 Dolphin Facts That Will Blow Your Mind

If dolphins are your favorite animals, we’ve got a treat for you! There are so many fun things to know about these aquatic mammals that might even surprise you. So we put together a list of interesting dolphin facts that you can use to impress all your dolphin-loving friends. 6 fascinating dolphin facts for kids and adults alike 1. Killer whales are actually dolphins

Killer whales, aka orcas, are technically dolphins. In fact, they’re the largest members of the dolphin family. 2. A group of dolphins is called a pod

Dolphins are social animals, so they often live in groups called pods. A dolphin pod can have anywhere from 2 to 30 dolphins. 3. Dolphins can’t breathe underwater

Dolphins don’t have gills like fish do. Instead, dolphins breathe through the blowholes on the tops of their heads. As long as their blowholes are above the water, dolphins can take in fresh air. And if they really need to, dolphins can also breathe through their mouths like people do. 4. Dolphins remain conscious while they’re sleeping