We’re Picking Our Favorites From Dolly Parton’s New Line For Dogs
It's called Doggy Parton 😂💛
Everyone’s favorite country music legend and all-around amazing human being, Dolly Parton, has just debuted a new product collection for dogs on Amazon. The line — called Doggy Parton (because of course it is) — includes clothing, accessories and toys for dogs that not only look great, but Parton’s unique style and personality is evident in every piece of the collection.
"My love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in a news release launching the brand. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair."
We love that Dolly’s god-dog and brand ambassador, a French bulldog named Billy The Kid (who belongs to her manager), is modeling many of Doggy Parton’s products, and that part of every purchase is going to Willa B. Farms, an animal rescue group in Tennessee.
Feast your eyes on our favorites from the brand-new Doggy Parton collection. And not to worry — some items are out of stock already (because Dolly), but according to Amazon they’ll be restocking soon!
8 favorites from Dolly Parton’s new pet product line, Doggy Parton
We love the vintage look of this Dolly Parton “all-star show” dog T-shirt, which features a cool gradient design with butterflies and a throwback photo of Dolly. Available in sizes XS–L, the material is soft, breathable and stretchy for easy on-and-off.
This plush squeaky toy is inspired by Dolly’s first acoustic guitar. It’s made with durable materials and was created with all dogs in mind. And if your pup likes to listen to a little Dolly while he’s playing with his new toy, then all the better!
Perfect for the pup who likes pink sequins, this collar and leash combo will have your dog looking just as fancy as Dolly! Available in sizes XS–L, the collar features an adjustable width and a pretty butterfly charm. The leash is 4 or 5 feet long, depending on which size you choose.
One thing’s for sure — Dolly Parton isn’t a sneakers kind of gal. We love this nod to Parton’s over-the-top style, and your pup will get a kick out of this plush squeaky toy. Made with durable materials for pups of all ages.
Although it quickly sold out at first, the Dolly Parton costume and wig has been restocked in size small in time for Halloween (keep checking back for a restock of its larger size). We can just see the awesome photo op now!
This quote really says it all, right? “In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly” — good advice! This comfy T-shirt comes in sizes XS–L and features soft and stretchy material for easy on-and-off.
Who doesn’t love a good Dolly Parton pun? OK, your dog might not get it, but it’ll be pretty amusing for everyone else. Made of durable materials, this plush squeaky toy is made for dogs of all sizes to enjoy.
This classic country-style harness in red gingham is perfect for your local farmer’s market (or maybe a square dance?). We love the look but also its soft chest strap to keep your pup comfy on walks. And yes, it comes with a matching leash and collar!
Ready to share the Dolly love with your pup? Dolly’s love for animals (and for giving back) really comes through in this super fun new collection.