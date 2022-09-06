We’re Picking Our Favorites From Dolly Parton’s New Line For Dogs

Everyone’s favorite country music legend and all-around amazing human being, Dolly Parton, has just debuted a new product collection for dogs on Amazon. The line — called Doggy Parton (because of course it is) — includes clothing, accessories and toys for dogs that not only look great, but Parton’s unique style and personality is evident in every piece of the collection.

"My love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in a news release launching the brand. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair."