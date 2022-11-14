Treat Yourself And Your Pup By Shopping Our Wild One Holiday Gift Guide
If you’re really hoping to win Christmas this year, then you’re going to want to check out Wild One, a brand dedicated to bringing thoughtful, functional design to pet parents and their dogs.
From the brand’s gorgeous bags and walking accessories to its mindfully crafted treats and supplements, Wild One offers a wide array of pet products that will make daily adventures with your pup so much more joyful.
To help introduce you to the brand, we put together a list of our favorite Wild One buys that any pet parent or dog would love to see under the tree this year.
All dogs need a great harness-and-leash set for walks and other outdoor adventures. And the Wild One Harness Walk Kit is not only durable and lightweight, but it’s pretty, too! This kit comes with a harness (available in sizes ranging from extra-small through large) that has leash attachment points, the brand’s dirt- and odor-resistant leash, and a matching poop bag carrier.
The Grooming Kit from Wild One comes with the brand’s natural conditioning shampoo and a pack of eco-friendly grooming wipes that can be used in between baths. You can pick from one of two scents — Eucalyptus & Peppermint or Grapefruit & Lemongrass — and know that your dog’s grooming products are human-grade, detergent-free and totally vegan.
Pick up this limited-edition Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One bandana that’s illustrated with odes to New York and fashion. Taxi cabs, stylish ladies and perfectly groomed pups dot this 100 percent cotton bandana that‘s printed by hand in the U.S.
The Wild One Treat Pouch comes in a handful of bright and cheery colors (including two patterns from the Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One collection) that can be mixed and matched with other Wild One accessories. The pouch can be worn two different ways, features two pockets plus a built-in poop bag dispenser, and each one is crafted from 10 recycled plastic water bottles.
Available in five trendy colors (including two limited-edition colors), the set of three toys in the Wild One kit are great for chewers and teething puppies. They’re all designed to be played with either thawed or frozen, and each offers various ways to play (tugging, bouncing, fetching, chewing, etc.). All three toys are made from pet-safe rubber and feature reinforced cores for extra strength.
When it’s time to take a load off and recover from a day of walks and play, the Home Kit is essential. The kit comes with Wild One’s soft and comfy dog bed that features a water-resistant lining and washable cover, as well as two non-slip stainless steel bowls for food and water. The bed comes in two colors and three sizes, and the bowls come in two different colors.
You need some treats to put in your new Wild One Treat Pouch, right? These baked treats from the brand are 100 percent organic and made with just nine plant-based ingredients. The Organic Baked Treats also come in five delicious-sounding flavors, including PB&J, Pumpkin Spice and Veggie Burger.
Made to look like traditional jerky treats, the sweet potato treats from Wild One are actually a totally vegan alternative. Each treat is made from a non-GMO sweet potato and packed with antioxidants and fiber.
Sometimes your dog needs a little help in the relaxation department, and that’s where Wild One’s CALM supplement comes into play. This natural, expert-formulated blend of hemp seed powder and organic chamomile and passionflower helps to reduce hyperactivity and promote calmer behavior in dogs.
You can check out Wild One’s entire range of products — including the Custom Care Kit that allows you to build your own bundle of grooming and care items — over on the brand’s website, where you’ll be greeted with oodles of color, trendy designs and so many products you’ll want to add to your cart.