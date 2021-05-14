2 min read

The Best Workout Clothes For Exercising With Your Dog

So you can look as cute as your workout buddy 💦

By Sam Howell

Published on 5/14/2021

Your vet may have mentioned that your dog gained a few pounds during the last year … same.

What better motivation to get back in shape with your best friend than the perfect workout clothes for a long hike or an intense run?

From running shoes for all sorts of trails to leggings with pockets for all your dog stuff, these are the best accessories for keeping up with your high-energy dog.

Forever Luxe ellaVATE Women's Mid Impact Bra
Forever Luxe ellaVATE Women's Mid Impact Bra
$50
$65
This purple bra is super pretty and great for keeping everything where it should be during adventures with your dog.
Forever Luxe ellaVATE Women's Training Leggings
Forever Luxe ellaVATE Women's Training Leggings
$70
$90
And these matching pants have three (!!!) pockets for your poop bags, phone and keys.
Deviate NITRO Women's Running Shoes
Deviate NITRO Women's Running Shoes
$160
The grip on the sole makes them good for hiking, too.
The Perform Bike Short
The Perform Bike Short
$40
These are perfect for hikes with your dog or runs on the beach.
The Perform Bra
The Perform Bra
$35
There’s a matching bra, too!
Eternity NITRO Women's Running Shoes
Eternity NITRO Women's Running Shoes
$120
These have a nice foam cushion to keep your feet from being too sore after a good workout with your pup.
Men's Woven Running Jacket
Men's Woven Running Jacket
$95
Looks perfect on Instagram with a dog by your side.
Men's Woven Running Shorts
Men's Woven Running Shorts
$50
These go great with that jacket, if you’re obsessed.
Velocity NITRO COOLadapt Men's Running Shoes
Velocity NITRO COOLadapt Men's Running Shoes
$120
Peep these matching running shoes, too.
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve 2.0 Shirt
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve 2.0 Shirt
$78
It’s only got a couple seams so you won’t have to worry about chafing.
Swift Speed High-Rise Tight 28" Leggings
Swift Speed High-Rise Tight 28" Leggings
$128
These low-friction leggings are a bit longer so even your ankles are covered for those brisk runs.
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Women's Running Shoe
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Women's Running Shoe
$160
These are like a second skin and easy to slip on while you’re leashing up your pup.
Drysense Hoodie
Drysense Hoodie
$108
The quick-drying material is perfect if you love working out in hoodies but hate feeling all swampy after.
License To Train Pant 29"
License To Train Pant 29"
$128
These are abrasion-resistant, so they should hold up when you’re jogging in the woods or going on serious hikes with your pup.
Nike Zoom Fly 3 Men's Running Shoe
Nike Zoom Fly 3 Men's Running Shoe
$160
These are great for distance, in case you and your dog have a long adventure planned.
Convey Women's Shorts
Convey Women's Shorts
$35
The matching shorts are pretty sick, too.
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Women's Running Shoe
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Women's Running Shoe
$145
If your dog has a thing for shoelaces, this laceless option is for you.
The Perform Pocket Legging
The Perform Pocket Legging
$58
So you won’t have to fumble with your keys or tie them in your shoelaces.
The Perform Tank
The Perform Tank
$28
$40
Complete the ensemble with this matching tank. It’s got a built-in shelf bra for extra support.
The Perform Cami
The Perform Cami
$40
Or this matching cami, if that’s more your style.
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Women's Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Women's Running Shoe
$150
$200
Nothing beats a shoe that’s stylish and comfy, especially when you’re working out.
Surge Warm 1/2 Zip
Surge Warm 1/2 Zip
$108
No excuse when your pup wants some exercise in chilly weather.
Surge Jogger 29"
Surge Jogger 29"
$118
The cuff zippers will help you cool down when you and your dog need a water break.
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Men's Running Shoe
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Men's Running Shoe
$140
A laceless design means you won’t have to worry about your pup nipping at your laces while you’re running.
Front-Zip Women's High Impact Bra
Front-Zip Women's High Impact Bra
$55
A cute design for anyone who needs a bit more support.
Fast and Free Tight 25" Non-Reflective Nulux Leggings
Fast and Free Tight 25" Non-Reflective Nulux Leggings
$128
They’re practically weightless, so it’ll be easier to keep up with your energetic dog.
Fast and Free High-Rise Crop 23" Non-Reflective Newlux Leggings
Fast and Free High-Rise Crop 23" Non-Reflective Newlux Leggings
$118
Same deal, but with a cute cropped style in a bunch of fun patterns.
Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 7 Women's Trail Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 7 Women's Trail Running Shoe
$140
These are specifically designed for places that are rocky, so you and your dog can work out in his favorite locations.
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0 Shirt
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0 Shirt
$68
Working out with your dog is already a flex, but throw on this shirt to show off the goods, too.
Zoned In Tank Top
Zoned In Tank Top
$68
It’s form-fitting and breathable all at the same time, so you’ll be locked in and secure without feeling like a sweaty swamp monster.
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" Leggings
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" Leggings
$98
They’re made with fast-drying fabric, in case you and your pup break a major sweat.
The Perform Unitard
The Perform Unitard
$88
If there’s a time for a one-piece look, it’s this summer.
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Women's Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Women's Running Shoe
$120
They’ve got a great grip, so you won’t have to stress about slipping and sliding on muddy hikes with your dog.
