Puppy Parents Have Rated These Blue Buffalo Foods As The Very Best
And doesn't your puppy deserve the best? 🐶
As a new pet parent, you want to start your new puppy’s life off right. But with so many food brands to choose from, it can be pretty overwhelming to try and find the “perfect” one.
That’s where Amazon reviews come in. Pet parents love leaving tips for other pet parents — and one of the top-rated food companies on Amazon is Blue Buffalo, which focuses on creating natural pet food packed with protein, essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals and other ingredients that will help your puppy grow into a healthy, happy dog. New puppy parents have a ton of good things to say about Blue Buffalo’s puppy foods — and these are the best Blue Buffalo puppy food formulas, according to happy customers.
Available in two different flavors, the Blue Buffalo Life Protection formula for puppies is a favorite among new puppy parents. It contains both DHA and ARA (fatty acids found in mother’s milk) to support cognitive function and retinal health, and packs in a lot of protein. “My puppy has been on this dog food since we rescued him in September,” one pup parent wrote. “It’s a great food!”
This small-breed puppy formula in the Life Protection Formula line comes in a smaller bite size so that your tiny pup can easily eat without doing damage to her jaw. Plus, the crunchy kibble helps keep tartar away and promotes good dental hygiene. “My teacup Chihuahuas are picky about what they eat but immediately all took to this food,” one five-star puppy parent wrote. “It's a small kibble and perfect for even a 6-week-old pup. I feel good knowing they are eating a quality food that’s good for them and affordable for me!”
This Life Protection formula tailored to large-breed puppies contains a heaping helping of protein as well as L-carnitine, an amino acid that helps promote the development of lean muscle. This recipe also includes calcium, phosphorus and essential vitamins to help your puppy grow up with strong, healthy bones that can carry her larger size.
Each can of Blue Buffalo Wilderness wet food for puppies is packed with real turkey and chicken as well as DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid found in mother's milk that supports your puppy’s cognitive development. The wet food can be used as a mix-in with dry kibble, or served to your pup on its own. “Our 4-month-old puppy seems to enjoy having the [canned] food mixed in with the same kind of dry dog food,” one puppy parent wrote. “We only feed him about 2 tablespoons of canned food mixed with three-quarters cup of dry food.”
If you have a pup with a sensitive stomach, the Basics Limited Ingredients puppy recipe may be a great fit for her. It’s made with simple, natural ingredients like turkey, potatoes, peas and pumpkin, all of which are less likely to cause food intolerances, and leaves out anything that may be hard for her to digest like wheat, dairy and soy. Plus, it has essential vitamins and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids to support immune and skin health.
“Both the wet and dry food of this has changed [my puppy] for the better,” one puppy parent wrote, saying that the Homestyle Recipe increased her picky eater’s appetite, socialization and even her personality. This canned food is great for all breeds and can be mixed with dry kibble or served by itself.
