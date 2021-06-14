As a new pet parent, you want to start your new puppy’s life off right. But with so many food brands to choose from, it can be pretty overwhelming to try and find the “perfect” one.

That’s where Amazon reviews come in. Pet parents love leaving tips for other pet parents — and one of the top-rated food companies on Amazon is Blue Buffalo, which focuses on creating natural pet food packed with protein, essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals and other ingredients that will help your puppy grow into a healthy, happy dog. New puppy parents have a ton of good things to say about Blue Buffalo’s puppy foods — and these are the best Blue Buffalo puppy food formulas, according to happy customers.