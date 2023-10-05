Is It Safe For My Dog To Wear A Backpack While Hiking?

There are hiking backpacks to carry your dog in — and then there are hiking backpacks dogs can wear themselves to carry food and water. But are these dog hiking backpacks safe to use? The Dodo spoke to Michelle Stern, a canine behavior specialist, trainer and owner of consultancy company Pooch Parenting, to learn what she had to say about this gear. “Overall, yes, it's OK if the dog has learned how to use it and if it's not overloaded and it fits them comfortably,” Stern told The Dodo.

How do you figure out the right kind of backpack for your dog? Stern said you should find a backpack suited for your dog’s body type. “There are a variety of brands of really great dog equipment out there, and so I would just recommend doing your research and making sure that you follow their guidelines on sizing,” Stern said. Stern also said it’s important not to overload your dog’s backpack with too much weight. If a dog’s backpack is too heavy, they are more susceptible to foot injuries, she said. “If you're going backpacking with your dog,” she said, “they can carry their own food, maybe a little bit of water.” However, putting too much water in your dog’s bag can quickly up the weight, so pet parents might need to take responsibility for carrying this part of the load.

It’s also essential to keep your backpack-wearing dog on a leash, or at least in sight at all times. “If they got too far out of your reach, I would be nervous about the backpack getting caught on things like branches, then the dog becoming suspended or trapped,” Stern said. The most important thing to keep in mind when hiking with your pup is that the outing is enjoyable for both of you. So make sure your dog actually likes wearing a backpack before you hit the trail. “It’s going to depend on the individual dog,” Stern said. “There are some dogs who love to work and get excited. In my opinion, they get happy about it because that backpack is a predictor that they get to go on an adventure.”

