15 Tips And Tricks To Make Large Gatherings Less Stressful For Your Dog
It’s important to make sure your pup is comfortable at parties, too!
Fall means the start of gathering season, but while some dogs may be thrilled when they get a visit from a new friend, having a house full of guests can be overwhelming — even for the friendliest dogs. The same sentiment applies if you’re taking your pet to a holiday dinner or week at your in-laws. If you want your pup to be just as happy about spending time with friends and family as you are, keep these tips in mind.
Before the big day
- Work on socialization in smaller doses - If it’s been a while since your dog has been around a large group of people, or if holiday gatherings and big get-togethers are totally new to them, you’ll want to go back to the basics when it comes to socialization. Have friends stop by for visits, bring your dog to your parents’ place (if they’re hosting) before the event, and have them interact with kids and other dogs at the park. This will make the party a bit less stressful for them!
- Refresh their training - Even if your dog is no longer a puppy, training never stops, and it will be helpful to do a few refreshers for basic commands at home before trying them out in a new place. In a new spot, where your dog is a little nervous, “stay” can be especially helpful to work on, as can commands like “leave it” or “off” (if your host doesn’t want pets on their furniture). Good recall is also an important safety skill for your dog to have.
- Buy what you’ll need to make them comfortable - Planning to take your dog with you when you travel home for the holidays? Make sure they are set up with a car hammock or TSA-approved carrier, as well as treats and comfort toys, or ask your vet for their product recommendations to ease travel anxiety.
If you’re hosting
- Make the guest list with your pup in mind - Ultimately, you’ll want to plan your event to set your dog up for success. Shy pups will struggle at a loud party with 25 people, so cut the guest list if you know your dog won’t enjoy a crowd. If your dog is skittish about children, consider inviting only adults to the party, and plan to get together with people who are afraid of dogs (or who your dog seems to not get along with) separately.
- Keep a space for your pet clear, so they can “excuse themselves" - Most dogs have a few places at home they feel safest: it could be under your desk, in their crate, or nestled in your bed. Usually, they’ll gravitate to these places when left alone or during a thunderstorm, so make sure they have access to them on the day of your event. (Check that those doors stay open!) This way, if they get overwhelmed, they may go to it on their own.
- Remind guests of proper dog-greeting etiquette - Humans can always use a refresher on how to greet pups so that they don’t startle or upset your pet… or encourage rambunctious behavior. For example, if Grandpa loves to rile up the dog so she gets zoomies when they get together, remind him that, at a bigger event, this could be dangerous, so that he can find another way to say hello. Reminding guests to not hug or restrain your dog, and to not reward jumping, will also help keep your dog calm and relaxed.
During the meal
- Keep serving dishes out of reach - Even the best behaved dogs can only restrain themselves from delicious food for so long, so don’t tempt them. Keep appetizers (and guests’ plates) off coffee tables and other low surfaces your dog can reach, and try to keep food pushed back from the counter’s edge. This will also help keep your dog away from things they shouldn’t eat!
- Opt for disposable glassware - While you can certainly keep the food contained to the kitchen and dining area, guests will likely keep drinks with them throughout the get-together. Serving beverages in disposable cups will ensure that if an excited pup accidentally knocks a cup over, you’re not cleaning up broken glass.
- Don’t let guests feed them from the table - You may be used to ignoring your dog’s adorable begging face, but your guests will likely have a hard time telling them no if they put on their best sad puppy dog eyes. Remind guests that your dog shouldn’t be fed table scraps (especially not at the table!) and what treats are safe for your dog they can give them instead.
If you’re visiting friends and family
- Be mindful of their rules about pets on furniture - In your own home, you can snuggle up to your dog on the couch or in bed for cuddles whenever you please, but if you’re visiting someone else’s place, you’ll need to make sure your dog is a good houseguest and respects their house rules. Because this habit change will likely be confusing to your dog, you’ll want to practice getting her to wait until she’s invited up onto furniture in your own home before heading to someone else’s.
- Stay close to your dog - Don’t let them wander too far from you during a gathering, that way you can make sure your dog is comforted by your presence and isn’t getting into trouble. If you’re staying with family for an extended period, try not to leave your dog alone in a new place that first night — it’ll likely be very scary to be away from you in a brand new place!
- Give them breaks from other dogs - Even if they love the other dogs in your family, keep an eye on your pup for signs of exhaustion, like heavy panting or laying down in the middle of an activity, and encourage them to take a break from playtime. Also watch for signs that your pup may be getting annoyed by another dog’s behavior: if their body language is tense and they growl or bark, take this as a sign that he needs a break.
Getting to the gathering
- Give yourself plenty of time - Holiday travel is the busiest time of the year, so make sure you leave a little earlier than you typically would, so you’re not rushed behind the wheel or running through the airport with your pup. You’ll also want to make sure you make time for a potty break before getting on the road!
- Plan for extra stops - Even if your dog loves taking rides in the car, you’ll need to account for giving them breaks on a longer road trip. Plot out pit stops in advance, and do some research on rest areas that have dog runs. For a shorter ride, taking your dog on a walk before getting in the car will help keep them settled on the ride, too.
- Crate train your dog before a flight - Most experts recommend against flying with your dog unless it’s absolutely necessary, because it can be incredibly nerve-wracking for a pup. If you need to take them with you, double-check with the airline about whether your dog can be with you in the cabin or will need to fly in cargo. Then work with them on crate training at home before the big day, especially if you have a larger pup or an older dog who no longer sleeps in a crate regularly.