Does The Lyme Disease Vaccine Really Work? We Asked A Vet

When you take your pup to the vet for his annual checkup, your veterinarian will likely suggest giving him a vaccine for Lyme disease. If you’ve never heard of the disease before, or aren’t sure if the Lyme vaccine is worth giving to your dog, a vet shared with The Dodo why giving your dog the Lyme disease vaccine could save his life.

“[Lyme disease] is a tick-borne illness that can affect dogs and humans, but it only comes from the bite of an infected tick,” Dr. Erica Irish, DVM, told The Dodo.

These ticks are infected with a bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi, which can be transmitted within 24 to 48 hours once a tick attaches itself to another animal or person.

“Symptoms include fever, lameness and joint pain, and decreased appetite,” Dr. Irish said. “If it affects the kidneys, it can cause vomiting and an increase in thirst and urination.”