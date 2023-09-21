A Vet Shares 4 Hilarious Stories From Inside The ER

When you think about the emergency room, rarely do you think anything funny goes on in there. But according to an emergency veterinarian, the ER can be a setting for some pretty hilarious animal antics. Dr. Laura de Armas, the medical director at Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG), shared some of her funniest ER memories with The Dodo, and although the ER is usually a serious place, these stories definitely show that there’s always room for a bit of laughter! Quotes were edited for length and clarity.

Instagram/VEG

1. The time a puppy had a bit too much fun for his own good

“I once saw a young golden retriever puppy that came in with a hollow bone stuck around his lower jaw. This little guy was definitely not happy about his predicament. Luckily, with a lot of lubricant and words of encouragement, we managed to slip it out quickly and easily, with no harm to the cute pup. The humorous part was he immediately wanted to chew on the bone again! Some never learn.”

2. The time she caught an underwear thief … and things got a bit awkward

“An 8-year-old beagle came in once for vomiting, and the X-rays showed he had some fabric in his stomach. We used an endoscopy to look inside his stomach and retrieved not one but three different socks along with a piece of lingerie. I’ll never understand why dogs find dirty socks and underwear appealing. To make matters even more hilarious, one of the owners did not recognize the intimate undergarment … awkward!”

3. The time a pup nearly sabotaged his parents’ happily-ever-after

“Another time, a 2-year-old pit bull ate her owner’s very expensive engagement ring. A few hours had gone by since the incident, and an X-ray showed the ring had passed through the entire dog’s intestines and was sitting in the colon, which meant it would be pooped out soon. My advice to the young couple was to monitor the poops closely for anything shiny.”

4. The multiple times dogs have come in … under the influence