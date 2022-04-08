Why Do Dogs Throw Up On The Carpet?

It seems like every time your pup has an upset stomach, he goes out of his way to avoid the hardwood and tile and makes a point to puke on the carpet.

But why do dogs throw up on carpets and rugs? Do they know it’s harder for us humans to clean up? Are they doing it out of spite?

Of course not!

When your dog isn’t feeling well, the last thing he wants to do is to make you upset too. Therefore, you should never scold or yell at your dog for throwing up on the rug. He can’t help feeling ill.

There are actually a few theories as to why dogs prefer to puke on carpeting rather than hardwood and tile (and none of them have to do with your dog having a vendetta).

Why dogs throw up on carpeted floor

So, why is it that dogs seem to gravitate toward carpeting when they feel a puke coming on?

According to veterinarian Dr. Megan Conrad, who works with pet telehealth company Hello Ralphie, your dog might prefer to throw up on carpeting to either keep his personal area clean or because your rug’s just perfectly grippy for his paws.

He wants to keep his eating and sleeping areas clean

“When [dogs] feel queasy, they try to distance themselves from their main living areas,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo. “If they eat and drink in your uncarpeted kitchen, they definitely don’t want to vomit there.”

This theory may also explain why your dog tends to go to a strange part of the house (or the same “puke spot” time and time again) when he has an upset stomach. It has less to do with carpeting and more to do with keeping his safe spaces puke-free.

Carpeting is more comfortable

Dogs may also head to carpets and rugs when queasiness hits because carpeting is a lot more comfortable for them during those few seconds of upset.

“Another theory is that carpet gives more stability and something for their feet to grip so that the motion of vomiting doesn’t cause them to slide (like a slick floor might),” Dr. Conrad said.

How to clean dog vomit from carpet

Dr. Conrad said that the best way to clean throw-up from your carpet is to act fast.

“Get to it as soon as possible before it dries,” she said. “Remove as much solid material with a spoon or spatula and throw it out of your dog’s reach.” Because the last thing you want is to have your dog start eating his vomit.

Baking soda is a great deodorizer, and Dr. Conrad suggested sprinkling it on top of the area, then waiting 10 to 15 minutes before vacuuming it up.

“Follow this by using a mixture of warm water and white vinegar (equal parts),” she said. “Apply this to the area until it’s saturated, let sit, then blot with paper towels or an old towel. You may need to repeat this process until the stain is gone.”

You can also find a handful of effective and dog-safe ready-made cleaning sprays to keep in your stash.

Check out Nature’s Miracle Enzymatic Stain & Odor Remover from Chewy for $10.15

Figure out why your dog vomited in the first place

An occasional bout of nausea hits dogs and humans alike every now and again — and some dogs may even experience regurgitation if they’re fast eaters. But it’s important to watch your dog after he pukes to make sure no other symptoms are present.

If vomiting becomes a regular thing or symptoms like lethargy, appetite loss or blood in the vomit crop up, then it’s time to schedule a visit to the vet ASAP. It’s possible the vomiting could be caused by an intolerance or allergy to the food he’s eating or is due to anxiety, which your vet can help you diagnose and treat. In some cases, dogs vomit when they eat something poisonous, too, which can be an emergency.

Your dog definitely doesn’t mean to make your life harder by throwing up on your carpeting. Try to brush it off, clean it up and make sure he’s feeling better. It’s all just part of being a dog parent, after all.

