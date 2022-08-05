10 Dogs That Look Like Bears (And 10 That Look Like Stuffed Teddy Bears)

Did you just adopt a pup who looks like a bear (or a cuddly stuffed bear)? There are actually several types of dogs who look like bears since they’re so big and fuzzy, so your dog could be one of them! So if you’re wondering what some of them are, here’s a list of 10 dog breeds that look like bears, plus some pups who look like teddy bears. 10 dogs that look like bears These 10 dogs have the fluffy fur and large size to make them look just like bears. In fact, these pups look so much like bears that you might actually mistake them for a wild animal if you ever see them IRL. 1. Newfoundland

Newfoundlands (aka Newfies) are huge dogs with thick fur. These dogs were originally working companions for fishermen, and now they often work as water rescue dogs. 2. Chow Chow

The Chow Chow is an ancient dog breed that’s been around for thousands of years! A super unique trait of Chow Chows is the color of their tongues, which is black or blue. This color comes from pigmented cells, like the ones that determine skin color. Along with their tongues, the rest of their mouths are black, too, including their gums and lips. 3. Samoyed

Samoyeds came from the cold climate of Siberia, which is why their coats are so thick. They were originally working dogs who herded reindeer and pulled sleds. 4. Old English sheepdog

As the name suggests, Old English sheepdogs were originally herders for sheep, cattle and livestock. People in England were looking for a dog who could herd while also being large enough to scare off predators, and the Old English sheepdog turned out to be the perfect fit. 5. Leonberger

Leonbergers have thick, waterproof coats with bushy tails. They also have webbed feet, making them good swimmers. 6. Great Pyrenees

Great Pyrenees have had many jobs over the years, including guarding livestock from predators and hauling supplies in World War II. These dogs were declared the Royal Dog of France in 1675 by King Louis XIV. 7. Tibetan mastiff

With their thick hair, Tibetan mastiffs not only look like bears, but they also resemble lions. This breed originated in Tibet thousands of years ago, making them an ancient breed. 8. Akita

The Akita is the largest of the Japanese dog breeds. They were originally used for tracking game, guarding and herding and were only owned by imperial leaders of Japan. Akitas are considered to be symbols of protection, good health and happiness and were even declared a national treasure by the Japanese government. 9. Caucasian shepherd dog

Caucasian shepherd dogs’ original job was to guard livestock and property. There are two varieties of this breed which came from different regions: the mountain type and the steppe type. 10. Keeshond

This breed is the symbol of the 18th century Dutch Patriots Party. They’re also called Dutch barge dogs because they were kept as companions on barges and guarded them. The Keeshond is the national dog of the Netherlands. 10 dogs that look like teddy bears For the small-pup lovers out there, here are 10 dogs who look like teddy bears. Spoiler: A lot of them are poodle mixes — that curly fur just screams “teddy bear.” 1. Bichon frise

Bichon frises look like tiny clouds. They may be small, but these pups tend to have a lot of energy. 2. Cavapoo

Cavapoos are a mix of Cavalier King Charles spaniels and poodles. Their fur can be a variety of colors, including white, cream, fawn, brown and gold. 3. Lhasa Apso

Lhasa Apsos came from Tibet, where they worked as indoor guard dogs for noble families and monasteries. Dalai Lamas gave these pups as gifts to guests. 4. Toy poodle

Toy poodles are the smallest type of poodle, making them look especially like teddy bears. They look basically the same as standard poodles, just shrunken down. 5. Pomeranian

Pomeranians are the smallest spitz breed, a group that also includes some of the larger dogs who look like bears: Samoyeds, Akitas, Chow Chows and Keeshonds. 6. Pomsky

Pomskies are a mix between huskies and Pomeranians and look like adorable mini huskies. They often have the fluffy coats of Pomeranians with the coloring of huskies. 7. Poochon

A poochon is a mix between a toy poodle and a bichon frise, both of which are also in this list of teddy bear dogs, so it makes sense that this pup looks just like a stuffed animal, too. 8. Cockapoo

A cockapoo is a mix between a cocker spaniel and a poodle. Their fur can be a number of different colors, including brown, tan, black, white, red and even tri-colored. 9. Pekingese

Pekingese were the companions of the imperial family in China. So while most dog breeds originally had a job to do, these pups have basically always been lapdogs. 10. Shih tzu