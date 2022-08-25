Dogs Cry More Than You Do When You're Reunited

Researchers at The University of Japan have found that a dog’s eyes often well up with tears when they’re reunited with their pet parent.

Dog parents can already tell you about the incredible bond they share with their pets, but as it turns out, that emotional connection may be even deeper than previously thought.

"We found that dogs shed tears associated with positive emotions," Takefumi Kikusui of Azabu University in Japan told Science Daily. "We also made the discovery of oxytocin as a possible mechanism underlying it."

Kikusui knew he wanted to explore this connection when he saw a mama dog nursing her puppies. Something changed in her face — there were tears (while a dog’s tears don’t fall as they do in humans, dogs do get teary eyes).

"That gave me the idea that oxytocin might increase tears," Kikusui said.

Oxytocin, otherwise known as the “maternal” or “love” hormone, is released in both dogs and their owners during positive interactions together, so researchers decided to test their theory by running a “reunification” experiment.

After measuring dogs’ tear volume before and after being reunited with their owners, the scientists found that the “crying” increased when they got back together with their familiar human (as opposed to a person they didn’t know).

And when a dog-safe oxytocin solution was added to the dogs’ eyes, their tear volume also increased, supporting the idea that the release of oxytocin plays a role in tear production when dogs and their pet parents reunite.

"We had never heard of the discovery that animals shed tears in joyful situations, such as reuniting with their owners, and we were all excited that this would be a world first,” Kikusui said

Pretty amazing, isn't it? The next time you're coming home to your pup, your reunion will be all the sweeter.