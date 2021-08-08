Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dogs And Toddlers

Parents of toddlers know that making sure their kid stays out of trouble is an exhausting task. Add a dog into the mix, and the chaos is doubled. In fact, researchers have found that, mentally, dogs are on the same level as the average 2-year-old kid, which means you’re basically parenting multiple kiddos going through the terrible twos at the same time!

So whether you already have a dog or are thinking about getting one, you might have wondered how you can raise a toddler and a dog in the same home — while making sure everyone stays safe, healthy and happy.

The Dodo spoke with Shelby Semel, a canine behavior expert and trainer, and Dr. Erica Irish, a Florida-based vet and writer, who offered several suggestions as to how parents can create a safe space and calming environment for all their kids.

Dog and toddler dangers

While you might not want to think about it, the most important thing is to make sure your toddler and dog are safe at all times (which is especially important when you consider that both toddlers and dogs are super curious and have a habit of tasting, batting and playing with everything they shouldn’t).

“There are always potential dangers with an animal living in your household,” Semel told The Dodo. “It can be minor, like allergies. It can be the toddler getting minor scratches or [being] accidentally knocked over by a dog. It could be more severe, like a dog exhibiting aggressive behavior, and, if not managed correctly, could lead to a bite.”

And those dangers are a two-way street. Sure, dogs could knock over a small child or nip, but kids can also do some damage to a dog without even meaning to. “Toddlers can be a little too rough when they pet or play,” Dr. Irish told The Dodo. And even toddlers’ toys could cause an issue. “Things like diapers and pacifiers may be things that a dog would LOVE to chew on, causing GI upset or an obstruction. I once removed Disney's Elsa from a dog’s intestines during surgery ... not a good day for her.”

Dog and toddler safety tips

“Every household with a dog and a toddler needs a management system,” Semel added. Having a plan or strategy in place that is tailored to both your kid's and your dog’s needs is of the utmost importance to keep both parties safe. Here are a few musts for dealing with dogs and kids:

Keep an eye on them at all times

When your dog and your toddler are interacting, a parent or guardian needs to be present. Even if your dog is the gentlest of pups, and your kid has never pulled a tail or ear before, you can never be certain that things won’t go awry.

Keep them separated

“When you are unable to watch like a hawk, they should be on opposite sides of a baby gate … or [put the dog] in a crate,” Semel said. The less interaction they have behind your back, the better. “Since you can never fully trust a dog nor a toddler, separation when you're not watching is the safest method.”

Know what ticks your dog off, and make sure your toddler doesn’t press his buttons

Semel said it’s important to “know what your dog's intricacies are.” Does he react poorly when toys are taken away? Does he growl and nip if you get near him while he eats? Is touching his ears a no-go? “Make sure you are educating your child on what they can and cannot do,” Semel explained.

Reinforce and encourage calm behavior

Teaching both your toddler and your pet to exhibit calm, relaxed behavior during play and during rest periods is crucial to lowering stress and excitement levels that could lead to rough play or more severe injuries in either one. “Consider calming supplements for your dog or cat if they develop anxiety,” Dr. Irish suggested.

Don’t assume everything will be fine

Even if you’re a glass-half-full type of person, you have to always assume the worst can happen when it comes to either toddlers or dogs — and that’s especially true when they’re interacting with one another. This doesn’t mean that you don’t trust your dog — it means you’re giving him respect. “[Dogs] do not have to 'learn to be OK' with their tail being pulled or a toddler hugging them,” Semel said. “Humans have to learn to be OK with not doing so and respecting their boundaries.”

So as long as you always supervise joint playtime, and as long as you teach your kid to respect your dog’s boundaries, you should be just fine — and you can watch your dog and kid grow up to be the most adorable BFFs ever.

