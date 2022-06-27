Here's What Your Dog's Zodiac Sign Says About Her Personality

We reached out to astrologer Virginia Bell to find out more about dog astrological signs and what the stars have to say about your pup’s personality.

You probably know that a dog’s behavior is largely decided by how she was raised, genetics and other factors, but your pup’s zodiac sign can also be a factor. Astrology has been used by humans for thousands of years to help them understand themselves and the people around them and is still super popular today . So if you’re looking for insight into your own dog’s personality, why not try checking her zodiac sign?

Every dog has her own unique personality. Some dogs are active and playful, while others love snoozing on the couch. But have you ever been curious why your pup is the way she is?

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries pups are strong-willed. They’re not afraid to get in your face, boss you around and let you know what they want. You may feel like your Aries dog is actually the one in charge in your house.

“Mars-ruled canines are independent, driven and determined,” Bell told The Dodo. “These alphas may insist on walking you rather than the other way around. They have a mind of their own and don’t necessarily come when they’re called.”

Aries dogs are also competitive and athletic. When you take her to the dog park, you might find your Aries pup trying to outrun every other dog there. You may need to help her decompress, though, since she’ll always want to be doing something.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

“Like their humans, Taurus canines can be stubborn and hate change,” Bell said. “Do not move their water or food bowl.”

They can be a bit lazy, too. Your Taurus pup is probably kind of a couch potato and loves to just watch TV with you.

“They don’t like exercise but need it, [so] make sure they have a regular routine,” Bell said.

Taurus dogs love to be pampered and only like the best of the best when it comes to food, treats and toys. They’ll probably be super food-motivated, since they love eating.

As an Earth sign, they also enjoy spending time outside in nature, so try to make sure your Taurus pup gets enough outdoor time every day.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Gemini dogs have a short attention span — they tend to get distracted easily, especially when there are lots of things to sniff on the street. But while their attention can be scattered, they’re extra smart and quick learners, making them easy to train.

“Gemini canines are super smart and highly curious, which can lead to both fun and mischief,” Bell said.

Gemini is represented by the twins, so pups born under this sign can have multiple sides to them, and they can change their personality to fit their environment. They may be sociable and hyper at the dog park, then be able to chill with you later on the couch.

“Their personality can change (from calm to crazy) at the drop of a biscuit,” Bell said.

Whichever personality you get, you’ll be sure to have fun with your Gemini pup.

“They have a comic quality that is thoroughly charming and will keep you entertained and on your toes,” Bell said.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancer dogs are very loving, and they’re great at caring for others. Your Cancer pup could be an excellent therapy dog.

“Born nurturers, they make good companions to other pets,” Bell said.

If you have a Cancer dog, she’s probably a Velcro pup and very attached to you. You might find her constantly following you around the house.

“Best of all, they’re deeply devoted and protective of their human parents,” Bell said.

Your Cancer-sign dog probably loves relaxing at home watching Netflix. These pups will need an extra-comfy dog bed since they like being cozy.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

If you have a Leo dog, she’ll need to be the center of attention at all times, so she might not love having another pet in the house.

People are also naturally drawn to Leo dogs, so you may find you frequently get stopped by passersby who want to pet your pup.

“Naturally charismatic, they exude warmth, vitality and power,” Bell said. “Whether out on a walk or strolling in town, these celebrity pups will make you look like a star.”

Lucky for you, Leo dogs actually like being groomed because they’re extremely proud and always want to look their best.

“They adore being groomed and pampered and look forward to a trip to the doggie spa,” Bell said.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Virgo pups are perfect for neat freaks because they’re clean and like things to be in order. They thrive on routine, and you may find your Virgo dog actually puts away her toys all on her own. They can be a little high maintenance, but they just like things to be a certain way.

Virgos have motherly tendencies, so your Virgo pup might like hanging out with kids, or she might try to take care of other pets in the house.

Virgo-sign dogs may not show a ton of emotion, but they’ll let you know what they’re thinking.

“Virgo pups know how to communicate with their bark, actions or a serious look,” Bell said.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Libra pups love to socialize with people and dogs. They’re super popular — everyone on the street will want to pet your Libra pup.

Your Libra dog will be your shadow and may get separation anxiety when you’re away. So before you head out, make sure you leave your dog with lots of toys, and give her some cuddling before you leave.

“They prefer company rather than being alone and often like to follow their humans around,” Bell said.

If you take your pup to the dog park, any doggy arguments probably send her running to the other side of the park because Libras try to stay away from conflict. These dogs are also people pleasers, making them easy to train since they’ll want to do whatever you ask.

“They’re uncomfortable in a stressful or chaotic environment and value peace and quiet over action and adventure,” Bell said.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpio dogs may seem a little aloof around strangers, but they’re extremely loyal to and protective of their people.

“They love being loyal to one person,” Bell said. “It takes a while for them to build trust, but when they do, you’ll have a friend and ally for life. So when you first get a Scorpio pup, be prepared to spend some time winning her over.”

These dogs tend to be very intense, and their moods may quickly go up and down.

“Like Scorpio humans, the canines are private, have secrets, make serious eye contact and can even read your thoughts,” Bell said.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Sagittarius pups have lots of energy and can be chaotic, since they’re always doing something. So if you have a Sagittarius dog, be sure she gets tons of mental and physical stimulation so she doesn’t make her own fun (like chewing up your furniture).

These dogs can be goofy and are very extroverted.

“They have colorful and comical personalities and are friendly, both with people and pets,” Bell said.

Sagittarius dogs also love to explore and would make great road trip partners.

“Canine Sags need to roam and can feel anxious when they’re forced to stay indoors,” Bell said.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Capricorn dogs are hardworking and always need a job to do. They’re not really the lie-around-and-relax type.

“Capricorn pooches aren’t lazy — in fact, they come alive when they have an opportunity to learn a new task or skill,” Bell said.

Your Capricorn pup will be dedicated to training and super obedient, since she wants to be praised for being good at her job.

“They follow orders and love to complete their duties,” Bell said.

These dogs like to know what to expect, so they prefer to have a schedule and aren’t very spontaneous. So if you have one of these pups, make sure you set up a feeding, walking and exercise routine.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Aquarius dogs are unique and independent.

“Aquarius is the sign of the rebel and the nonconformist,” Bell said. “They march to their own beat and make their own rules.”

These pups are super smart and love learning new things, but they can get bored easily, so they’ll need lots of playtime and exercise to keep them busy.

Your Aquarius pup might not be into snuggling since these dogs like their personal space, but she’ll probably love meeting new people and dogs on the street.

“They may not be warm and cozy, but they’re extremely social and outgoing with people and other pets,” Bell said.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

“Pisces canines are gentle souls,” Bell said. “[They’re] kind and caring to a fault.”

These dogs are extremely empathetic and may mirror your emotions. So don’t be surprised if your Pisces dog also seems a little down when you’re having a bad day.

“They also sense your moods, which is why they are excellent therapy dogs,” Bell said.

Pisces pups love nothing more than spending time with their pet parents and just chilling with them.

“They love being close to their humans — sometimes even following them around and sleeping under the covers [with them],” Bell said. “Dozing in a sunny spot with some easy-listening music is their happy place.”

Pisces dogs may not have the best attention spans because they’re always dreaming. They’re a head-in-the-clouds type.

Learning about your dog’s zodiac sign is an awesome way to help you understand her personality and why you two mesh so well — plus, it’s just fun.