How Do You Calculate Dog Years To Human Years?

Have you ever wondered how to calculate dog years to human years? It’s a fun exercise that explores a deeper topic — the lifespan of your dog.

And while it’s not the most uplifting topic, it’s still important to consider when bringing a new dog into your family.

So, exactly what kind of math do you have to do to figure out how old your dog is in human years? While experts once thought you needed to simply multiply your dog’s age by seven to get your answer, recent research says that model could use an update.

As it turns out, dogs and humans age at different rates throughout their lives. Read on to find out more.

What's the latest on calculating dog years to human years?

While no one’s really sure where the “multiply by seven” myth came from, researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine discovered that humans and dogs don’t age at the same rate over our lifespans — so making a linear comparison like the 1:7 years rule-of-thumb just doesn’t make sense.