Best Winter Accessories For Keeping Your Dog Warm

Not included: couch cuddles 🤗💞

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 1/20/2021

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

When the temperature drops, people everywhere break out the knitted hats, snuggly blankets and winter coats to stay warm.

So obviously you want to make sure your dog’s taken care of, too!

That’s where these winter accessories come in. Your dog will stay just as cozy as you do during the dark, cold months with everything from paw protection to winter coats to cozy blankets and beds — and he’ll look adorable, too.

Blueberry Pet Ugly Christmas Holiday Reindeer & Snowflake Dog Fleece Snood
Amazon
Blueberry Pet Ugly Christmas Holiday Reindeer & Snowflake Dog Fleece Snood
$15
Kuoser Cozy Reversible British Style Plaid Dog Winter Coat
Amazon
Kuoser Cozy Reversible British Style Plaid Dog Winter Coat
$21
Budd Pet Dog Knitted Scarf
Amazon
Budd Pet Dog Knitted Scarf
$17
Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax
Amazon
Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax
$15
QUMY Dog Boots
Amazon
QUMY Dog Boots
$29
The Original Calming Shag Donut Cuddler Dog Bed
Amazon
The Original Calming Shag Donut Cuddler Dog Bed
$35
Gooby Padded Dog Vest
Amazon
Gooby Padded Dog Vest
$30
Dog Bear Cowl
Etsy
Dog Bear Cowl
$16
Colorful Cozy Blanket Fleece Snood
Etsy
Colorful Cozy Blanket Fleece Snood
$26
Chinchilla Faux Fur Scoop Dog Bed
Muttropolis
Chinchilla Faux Fur Scoop Dog Bed
$175
Cat & Dog Bed Warmer
Chewy
Cat & Dog Bed Warmer
$25