A Dog Winter Coat Is The Cutest Way To Keep Your Pup Warm In The Cold

When the temperatures drop in the winter, your top priority is to make sure your dog isn’t too cold on his daily walks.
Luckily, a dog winter coat can be a huge help with that. There are plenty of options out there that are both fashionable and functional so your pup can feel cozy while looking great.
The best dog winter coat options
Here are some of the best winter coats you can get your dog.
This winter coat is super cozy, and the design is inspired by L.L.Bean’s popular polyester sherpa jacket for people. So if you really wanted to match with your pup, you could grab some of their other mountain pile fleece pieces for yourself — like this vest, these gloves or these slippers. The two Velcro straps make it a breeze to slip on and off and fit it perfectly to your pup.
Why choose between a plaid and solid winter coat when your pup can have both? This jacket isn’t just waterproof and windproof — it’s also reversible so your dog can switch up his style between plain and plaid whenever he wants (and it comes in eight super cute colors, so the options are practically endless).
The coat is secured with Velcro, so it’s super easy to take on and off. And while this coat does have a leash hole below the collar, keep in mind it might not be compatible with every harness.
This coat is water resistant on the outside and features a soft plush on the inside, so it’ll keep your pup dry and warm when the weather gets wet and cold. It has a detachable faux-fur hood for that classic winter coat look and a mid-rise collar to keep your pup’s neck warm. The leash hole is a little high on the neck, so check to make sure your harness is compatible if you plan for your dog to wear the jacket over it on walks.
If you really want to spoil your pup this winter, this is the splurge for you. These pastel colors are so pretty that you’ll actually look forward to bringing your dog outside in the winter. In addition to being fashionable, this winter coat is also functional — the waist cinches for a custom fit, and the hood can be removed. Plus, the leash hole lines up with the Maxbone harness D-rings so it can be worn over the harness.
Flannel is one of the signature styles of winter weather, which is why this coat is so perfect for your pup. It’s lined with polyester sherpa to keep your BFF cozy even when it’s cold. It’s also reversible in case you want to show off that fluffy side. Plus, the Velcro chest straps make the coat easy to take on and off and super adjustable.
Can’t decide on just one color? Now you don’t have to. This weather-resistant, insulated quilted jacket has a stylish colorblock design (that’s also reversible!), so your pup will look good and feel warm. It’s also really easy to slip on and off. If you want your dog to wear the jacket over his harness, though, check to make sure the leash hole lines up with the harness’ D-rings before purchasing.
This winter coat has that signature puffy look without being too heavy for your pup. That way, your pup can be nice and warm without feeling weighed down. Plus, it comes in three fun colors.
It's worth noting that, since this jacket is so lightweight, it’s best for places that don’t get as cold during the winter months.
A dog winter coat can really change the game when it comes to those cold walks. And each of these options are as fashionable as they are functional.