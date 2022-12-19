These Outfits Will Keep Your Pup Warm All Winter Long

Ready to have some winter fun with your dog? Whether you’re adventuring outside or snuggling together on the couch while watching a movie, you’ll want to keep your pup warm and cozy this winter.

One adorable way to keep her feeling comfortable is with a jacket or sweater, especially if she’s a short-haired gal. That’s right, we’re talking about dog winter clothes — a fun way to showcase you and your dog’s personality, and keep her safe and warm at the same time.

We’ve rounded up a pretty adorable list of dog winter clothes for you to choose from. Here’s to looking cute and cozy!