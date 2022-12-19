These Outfits Will Keep Your Pup Warm All Winter Long
And she’ll look cute, too ❄️
Ready to have some winter fun with your dog? Whether you’re adventuring outside or snuggling together on the couch while watching a movie, you’ll want to keep your pup warm and cozy this winter.
One adorable way to keep her feeling comfortable is with a jacket or sweater, especially if she’s a short-haired gal. That’s right, we’re talking about dog winter clothes — a fun way to showcase you and your dog’s personality, and keep her safe and warm at the same time.
We’ve rounded up a pretty adorable list of dog winter clothes for you to choose from. Here’s to looking cute and cozy!
12 dog winter clothes options to keep your pup safe and warm
Is there anything cuter than a dog in a turtleneck sweater? Not really. This dog sweater (made for small dogs and cats, too!) was created with soft thermal fabric that’s easy to get on and off, and suitable for any occasion.
Made with soft fleece, this highly rated sweater has a two-way zipper lining, which makes it super easy to get on and off and compatible with her favorite harness. The athletic fit of this sweater is ideal for dogs who like to run around outside. She’ll forget she’s wearing it in the first place!
When your dog puts this sweater on, she’ll turn into the cutest moose. We love the fair isle pattern here, and that hood is going to keep her warm when she steps outside. Get ready for lots of smiles in her direction.
Known for their outerwear for humans, Lands’ End now makes jackets for dogs, too! Keep her extra cozy in this puffer vest made of polyester fill. You can adjust the straps to make it comfy, too.
With a water-resistant shell on the outside and a fleece lining on the inside, your pup will be ready to embrace winter in this puffer coat. And can you really ever have enough plaid?
We don’t know where to start with this adorable dog sweater. From the snowflake design to the pom-poms on the head and option to personalize, this sweater is as sweet (and cozy!) as it gets.
He’ll be super warm in this jacket which features fleece, sherpa and an adjustable zipper at the neck, which makes getting it on and off easy.
Does your pup like going out at night? This coat is warm and super safe, as it offers three LED light modes as well as a reflective trim so that she’ll be visible in the dark. There’s a harness access point mid-way down the back, too, so your pup can wear this coat on top during her walks.
First of all, we love the branding — The Dog Face. Secondly, your pup will be super cozy in this jumpsuit thanks to the head-to-toe fleece material. It has a back zipper design for a super secure fit and can be adjusted to tighten in a few different places. Available in a wide variety of sizes.
This dog coat offers warmth, adjustability, reflective elements and comfort all rolled into one. And when you’re ready for a walk, just attach the leash to the double D-rings located on the back of the coat. Bonus points for its variety of size offerings and affordable price point, too.
We love the look of this winter puffer coat by The Dog Outdoors. With fun color combos and a variety of sizes, this jacket is perfect for active dogs who like to have fun outside in the winter. Bonus points for the snuggly sherpa lining and water-resistant material.
Here’s to keeping our BFFs warm and looking stylish at the same time!