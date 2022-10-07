Do You Need A Dog Whistle To Train Your Pup?

Based on those things, these are our top picks:

We spoke with Joan Hunter Mayer, certified professional dog trainer and owner of The Inquisitive Canine , who explained that the best dog whistle is one that’s small enough to be easily portable, is lightweight and can attach to a lanyard or carabiner.

There are a lot of tools for training your dog, but what about dog whistles? Do you even need one? And which one should you get?

What is a dog whistle?

A dog whistle is a training tool that emits a high-pitched sound when you blow into it. There are two main types of dog whistles: audible and silent.

An audible whistle is essentially a traditional whistle — you blow into it and a sharp, shrill sound comes out.

A silent whistle also emits sound when you blow into it, but this sound is at a frequency that can be heard by dogs but not people. Most silent whistles make a noise that’s between 23 and 54 kilohertz, which would just sound like a hiss to you.

Do dog whistles hurt dogs?

Dog whistles won’t hurt dogs as long as you’re using them in a considerate and productive manner (and NOT to punish your pup).

“As long as they are used correctly, and not used to instill fear or pain, then yes, they could be considered humane,” Hunter Mayer told The Dodo.

How to use a dog whistle

According to Hunter Mayer, using a dog whistle is straightforward, but knowing when to use it is the important part.

“As a certified professional dog trainer, I incorporate whistles into training steps for teaching ‘coming when called,’ also referred to as ‘recall,’” Hunter Mayer said. “It is treated as an antecedent, a cue, so the dog learns when he or she hears it, they come running to their owner.”

So just like a training clicker can be used as cue for the pup, dog whistles serve the same function.

How not to use a dog whistle

When utilizing a dog whistle to train your pup, you should NEVER use it in these ways:

Blowing it for no reason

Using it for punishment

Blowing it loudly next to your dog’s ear

What to look for in a dog whistle

Since the best dog whistles are easy to carry, you should look for one that’s small, lightweight, or even has the ability to attach to a lanyard, keychain or carabiner.

But choosing a dog whistle based on other features will mostly depend on your own personal preference.

“As long as the whistle is reaching the goals of the user, [they should] choose whatever type of whistle they prefer,” Hunter Mayer said.

For example, you may prefer an audible whistle if you want to actually hear the whistle command for yourself. Or you may opt for a silent whistle if you don’t want to disturb other people around you.

If you prefer an audible dog whistle, you’ll also need to figure out if you want one with or without a pea (aka the little ball inside that adds a trill sound to a whistle).

Whistles with peas can make a variety of sounds, thanks to the trill, which means you could teach your pup different commands for different sounds. But the trade-off is they don’t get as loud as pealess options. So ultimately, it’s up to your preference and how you’re planning to use your dog’s whistle.

Dog whistles are typically either metal or plastic, but one material isn’t necessarily better than the other. Metal may be more durable than plastic, but can change temperature easier than plastic.

“I would opt for plastic,” Hunter Mayer said. “Metal could work but might get hot and feel uncomfortable on the teeth, but it’s an individual choice.”

Best dog whistles

We’ve rounded up some of the best dog whistles based on guidelines from our expert and reviews from pet parents to make your search a little bit easier.