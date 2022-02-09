Why Is My Dog Whining?

Does your dog ever just sit there, looking at you, and whine?

Sometimes you know exactly what she wants. She wants that toy that’s stuck under the couch. Or maybe you’ve watched too much Netflix and missed her walk.

During those times, her whining is completely warranted — but what about those other times when she just seems to be whining for no good reason?

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Corinne Wigfall, a veterinarian working with SpiritDog Training, to find out more about why dogs whine and how to get the whining to stop when it becomes too much.

Why do dogs whine so much?

When it comes to why your dog is whining, there’s typically a root cause for why she’s doing it.

In the wild, whining is a normal way for dogs to talk to each other, and our domesticated dogs have retained this ability. “When your dog whines, they’re trying to tell you something,” Dr. Wigfall told The Dodo. “The trick is to work out what they’re saying!”

Pain — Dogs whine to communicate pain. “If you think your dog is in pain, seek help from a veterinarian,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Anxiety or stress — Your dog could be whining because she’s anxious or stressed. If this is the cause of her whining, it's often accompanied by submissive body language, such as flattened ears, her tail between her legs and a lower body stance.

“There are many things that can help with anxiety or fear behavior, so talk to a trainer or veterinary behaviorist for advice on this subject,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Some things you can try, though, might include calming aids.

Try VetriScience Composure Calming Chews from Amazon for $17.31

Or a diffuser like this Adaptil Calming Diffuser from Amazon for $19.72

Or a calming collar like the Sentry Dog Collar from Amazon for $11.77

Excitement — When you arrive home from work and you can hear your dog whining through the door, she’s simply excited to see you!

Unless your dog shows destructive behaviors while you’re not at home with her (which could point to separation anxiety), a little whining at your arrival shouldn’t be anything to worry about.

Boredom or frustration — Have you ever had your dog drop a toy at your feet and then whine when you don’t play with her? This is her communicating that she wants to play.

“It's not behavior that should be rewarded with play, though — wait until [she’s] quiet before starting to play, or you will reinforce the message that whining gets attention and play,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Dreaming — Dogs will sometimes whine in their sleep if they’re having a dream. “This is normal and not of concern,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Potty break — If your pup needs to use the bathroom, she might let out a whine to let you know it’s time to take her out.

This is a common cause of puppy whining since their bladders are so tiny and they need to be taken out more often. “Younger dogs especially can use whining as a way to communicate they need a toilet break,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Why do dogs whine in their sleep?

Your dog is whining in her sleep because she’s dreaming. “This is a completely normal occurrence and often is accompanied by twitching or movement of the legs and body,” Dr Wigfall said.

Why do dogs whine in the car?

Dogs whine in the car because they're nervous or because they feel nauseous.

“Medication can be given to help with car sickness, so talk to your veterinarian for advice on this issue,” Dr. Wigfall said.

You can try Ark Naturals Happy Traveler from Amazon for $11.99

Dog car anxiety can be solved with desensitization over time. You can start helping your pup get used to the car by sitting with your dog in it and not going anywhere for a few minutes. After a little bit, turn on the engine and drive around the block.

Keep any distance you travel in the car with your pup pretty short until she feels totally comfortable. “Slow and steady buildup daily can help your pet to learn the car is not to be feared,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Why do dogs whine for no reason?

According to Dr. Wigfall, one potential theory for your pup whining for no reason could be a pain you aren’t aware of. “If you are concerned that you cannot find a reason for the whining, schedule a vet check just to be sure you are not missing illness or injury,” Dr. Wigfall said.

If you can rule out any medical issues, though, and your dog’s whining for seemingly no reason, she’s most likely seeking your attention. “If you can't find a reason for why they are whining (e.g., hungry, bathroom break, you’re holding a toy they want to throw, etc.), they are usually asking for [attention],” Dr. Wigfall said. “Again, this is not behavior to be encouraged, so wait until the dog is quiet before interacting with them.”

How to figure out what your dog needs

The most helpful trick when trying to figure out what your dog needs is to look at her body language and the context of the situation.

“Consider the time of day (e.g., close to dinner time) and the location of your dog at the time,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Although it can be confusing at first, you’ll typically start to learn the difference between your own dog’s whines and what each might mean. How cool is it that you can understand your dog?

How to stop a dog from whining

If your dog’s whining for attention, it’s a good idea to work on training her out of that habit.

“If your dog is whining for attention, the trick is to ignore [her],” Dr. Wigfall said. “Wait until there is a moment of silence in between the whining, and use your reward command (good [girl]/yes/well done, etc.) with a treat to reward the behavior you DO want. Do not engage or respond to behavior you DON’T want (e.g., whining, pacing, etc.). Use your body language to communicate to the dog you are not listening and not responding (e.g., turning away from the dog, not making eye contact, etc.).”

When training your pup, it’s important to make sure your dog’s basic needs have been met, including food, water and playtime, and that she’s gone to the bathroom beforehand.

Repetition and consistency are key to success, so don’t give up. Training out a habit can take anywhere from a few weeks to months in order to be successful.

“If you are still struggling after this timeframe, or if the problem is getting worse, contact a veterinary behaviorist or qualified dog trainer to help you overcome this issue,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Additionally, never hit or scold your dog when she's whining as a training tool — it's ineffective and can create a fear response, such as aggression.

While your pup whining can be just a normal form of communication, using these steps can help you figure out what she’s trying to say and get her to stop any attention-seeking behavior.

Weindependently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.