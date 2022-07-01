So, why not tap into your dog’s natural instincts and let him drink from a bubbling fountain? We found some of the best dog water fountains out there, and even the pickiest dogs may find drinking from them irresistible.

“Dogs prefer running water to still water as running water is more likely to be uncontaminated,” Dr. Corinne Wigfall, a veterinarian with SpiritDog Training , told The Dodo. “This desire to drink from running water stems back to their ancestors who survived in the wild, who learned that running water from a stream or river was a safer option.”

Have you ever noticed that your dog’s obsessed with running water? Maybe he loves sipping from the sprinkler or prefers chugging from the garden hose. There’s actually a reason for that, and a dog water fountain may be a great way to make sure your pup’s staying hydrated.

Benefits of a dog water fountain

Because water fountains play into your dog’s natural instincts, they can actually make him healthier and more hydrated in the long run. According to Dr. Wigfall, dog water fountains have myriad benefits.

Water stays fresher

“A dog water fountain has the added benefit of aerating the water,” Dr. Wigfall said, noting that aerated water stays fresher for longer.

“You will still need to regularly clean the water fountain bowl to ensure there is no bacterial growth that could harm your pet,” she added. But most fountains can go without cleaning for up to two to four weeks.

Your dog keeps himself hydrated

Because dogs associate running water with a safe source of hydration, they’re much more inclined to drink from it more often than they would a regular water bowl. This means, your pup is staying better hydrated throughout the day.

Pet parents can worry less

“[A fountain] also gives owners peace of mind if they are away from the home for long periods of time that their dog will not run out of water, as the [fountain] can top back up the supply,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Plus, the trickling of water is pretty relaxing to listen to, too!

What to look for in a dog water fountain

So, what should pet parents keep in mind when shopping for a fountain? Pay attention to these key factors that go into a great design.

Material

You’ll want to make sure your dog’s water fountain is made with safe material, such as stainless steel, which doesn’t rust and has low bacterial retention, or BPA-free plastic. This will ensure the water in the fountain will stay clean and safe for your dog to drink.

Filtration

Many dog water fountains come with carbon water filters that help keep the water in the fountain clean for up to four weeks. These filters trap hair, dirt, chlorine and heavy metals, which not only makes the water cleaner but also improves the taste. You can buy most of these filters separately so you have plenty on hand when it’s time to clean the fountain.

Size

Your dog’s size will factor into the size of the water fountain you need to keep him hydrated. Most dogs need to drink about an ounce of water per pound they weigh each day, with active dogs needing more. So keep this in mind when looking at fountain models.

Noise level

Some fountains pride themselves on having a super quiet motor, so if you or your pet are sensitive to motor noises, then you may want to make sure you’re choosing a fountain that won’t annoy you. All fountains will make a soft bubbling sound, but that can actually be super relaxing!

Best dog water fountains

Here are the best water fountains for dogs according to the pet parents who have tried them.