4 Best Dog Water Bottles To Keep Your Pup Hydrated On The Go

Making sure your dog stays hydrated is super important. That’s why dog water bottles are so great (since they give your dog access to water literally anywhere).

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and consultant for Five Barks, to figure out how to find the best dog water bottle for your pup.

Why you need a dog water bottle

A dog water bottle is pretty essential for every pup parent because it lets your dog grab a drink wherever he is.

“Travel water bottles ensure your dog always has the option to drink and maintain their hydration levels,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo. “They should come along whenever you leave the home, particularly on camping trips or days out to the beach or park. It’s also wise to leave one in your car or purse for easy access whenever you’re away from home.”

And since water bottles make sure your pup’s hydrated, it’s a great tool for keeping your dog healthy.

“This is especially critical when the weather is warm and your dog could be at risk of heat stroke,” Dr. Simon said. “It is also key for those prone to certain medical issues, such as urinary tract infections or bladder stones. Preventing dehydration is vital for keeping these guys in good health.”

How to find the best dog water bottle

There are a few things to consider when you’re trying to find the best dog water bottle.

Picking the right size

There’s no one right size for a dog water bottle — the right size for you is going to depend on your lifestyle.

If you and your dog go on super long walks, a bigger size could come in handy, for example, but it’s not always necessary.

“Remember, bottles can be refilled when out and about, so don’t feel you have to plump for the largest bottle in the store unless you're planning some real hikes in the outback,” Dr. Simon said.

You should also keep in mind that you’ll have to carry the water bottle around with you. So if it’s massive, it could feel like a lot to carry.

Features to look for

A good dog water bottle isn’t just going to hold water. It should include features like:

Detachable tray or bowl

Plastic (because it’s lightweight), silicone (because it’s durable) or stainless steel (because it keeps water cold)

Clip or strap for carrying